BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Bangor on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court records, 31-year-old Wayne Smith, along with others, trafficked meth and fentanyl...

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO