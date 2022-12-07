Read full article on original website
Related
orangeobserver.com
Orange County Commission will consider road project in January
The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
theapopkavoice.com
Secret meeting between Mayor Nelson, city officials and Rock Springs Ridge HOA shocks City Commission
It was in April 2021 when Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson proposed a deal to swap City land on Harmon Road to facilitate a deal between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association and The Golf Group, owners of the RSR golf course lands. Then, in November 2021, the Apopka City Council...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
askflagler.com
Heighter and Pontieri In, Fanelli Out at Palm Coast City Council; Danko Appointed Vice Mayor
PALM COAST – The landscape of the Palm Coast City Council changed considerably on Tuesday, as two new members were sworn in and the Vice Mayor post rotated. Council members John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho departed, and were replaced with the newly elected Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter. New...
Daily Beast
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
click orlando
2 arrested after organizing attack on inmate at Flagler County jail, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested last week in connection with the beating of a detainee at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell over the summer, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Raymond Wesley Dukes, 52, and Margaret Octaviea...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Brevard County cracking down on bad behavior in class
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders and parents are working together to try and address what some are calling “scary behavior” among students. In a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, school leaders, teachers, parents and community members met to look at changing how the district handles discipline with students.
askflagler.com
35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
mynews13.com
Residents in Volusia and New Smyrna Beach waiting for answers after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Ian struck the Atlantic Coast and in Central Florida. Between home owners and businesses, nearly 1,000 structures saw flood damage. The city of New Smyrna Beach is currently reviewing a moratorium on development for about six months. The...
floridapolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
Joel Greenberg’s attorney pushing for more prosecutions
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg’s attorney is lashing out at the Department of Justice in Washington, pushing it to pursue charges against people his client implicated in other crimes during his investigation. “To emphasize to the public how important, how significant his...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
Comments / 1