Volusia County, FL

orangeobserver.com

Orange County Commission will consider road project in January

The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

