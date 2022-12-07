Read full article on original website
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
glensidelocal.com
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events
Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
Philadelphia Ballet invites Black dads to bring their kids to the Nutcracker
For generations, annual performances of the Nutcracker ballet has been an entry into the world of dance for kids. This weekend, the Philadelphia Ballet expands that door to include Black men. “Daddy and Me” is an initiative to encourage men to take their kids out to the ballet. On Sunday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Phillymag.com
9 Elegant Dresses That Are Perfect for Your Romantic Winter-in-Philly Wedding
If you’re planning for your wedding this season, consider embracing elegance in your Big Day — and not just in your decor. Try a look that makes a statement, too. The winter wedding fashions you’ll find here include a dress with cape sleeves, another clad in pearls, and even a dramatic, daring black gown, and they’re all available through Philadelphia-area boutiques. Whichever you choose, it’ll add the crowning touch to your celebration.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The newlyweds had their big day follow the theme of “Nancy...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022
She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
