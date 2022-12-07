ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

VISTA.Today

Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
glensidelocal.com

Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events

Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

9 Elegant Dresses That Are Perfect for Your Romantic Winter-in-Philly Wedding

If you’re planning for your wedding this season, consider embracing elegance in your Big Day — and not just in your decor. Try a look that makes a statement, too. The winter wedding fashions you’ll find here include a dress with cape sleeves, another clad in pearls, and even a dramatic, daring black gown, and they’re all available through Philadelphia-area boutiques. Whichever you choose, it’ll add the crowning touch to your celebration.
ARDMORE, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022

She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
