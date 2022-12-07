ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station

SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail station.Photo byiseptaphilly.com. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
WEST CHESTER, PA
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA Careers: CCRES

Numerous advantages can be found in these CCRES job postings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County

Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
