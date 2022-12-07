Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock. Lupin also described how, after attending Penn State, she earned a spot in...
Training at West Chester Diving Club Helped Propel This Champion to Top of National, World Diving Stages
For Kristen Hayden, the path to becoming a national diving champion last year included training at West Chester Diving Club during her high school years, writes Matthew De George for Swimming World. Hayden, who is also the first Black woman to represent USA Diving at a World Championship, attended high...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
This West Chester Shop Is One of Region’s Best Board Game Stores
If you, friends, or family are a fan of playing games, one of the best board game stores in the Philadelphia region is The Games Keep in West Chester, write Henry Savage and Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill Receives 2022 Liberty Bell Award
Valley Forge Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill is standing with Gilbert Lappano, Commander USN (Retired) (left); and Charles Merwin, 1st Lt USA (Former) Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill has received the 2022 Liberty Bell Special Achievement award. The award was presented along with Liberty Bell Scholarships by the Valley Forge...
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station
SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail station.Photo byiseptaphilly.com. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
‘Boy in the Box’ ID’d by Police as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
One of the longest unsolved homicides in Philadelphia history took a major step forward Wednesday, Dec. 8, when Philadelphia police identified the child known as the “boy in the box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, believed to be from West Philadelphia, reports 6ABC staff. Joseph Zarelli was born on...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Numerous advantages can be found in these CCRES job postings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County
Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
California-Based Firm Acquires Exton’s Warren Financial Services
A California firm is putting a stake in Chester County. EP Wealth Advisors acquired Exton’s investment advisory firm Warren Financial Services & Associates, closing the deal on Nov. 29, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. EP will be seeing nine additional employees from Warren as well as...
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 PM, you can participate in the Virtual LPN Information Session. Gather...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 1