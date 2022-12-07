Read full article on original website
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Training at West Chester Diving Club Helped Propel This Champion to Top of National, World Diving Stages
For Kristen Hayden, the path to becoming a national diving champion last year included training at West Chester Diving Club during her high school years, writes Matthew De George for Swimming World. Hayden, who is also the first Black woman to represent USA Diving at a World Championship, attended high...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Its Employees Donate $2,022 in 2022 to Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County
From left: Chris Breslin, Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Retail Services; Donna Rastadter, Teller; Daniel Machon Jr., President and CEO; Barbara McClay, Senior EFT ACH Processor; Suzanne Herr, Senior Loan Officer; and Christine Zaccarelli, CEO of The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County. For an 11th...
California-Based Firm Acquires Exton’s Warren Financial Services
A California firm is putting a stake in Chester County. EP Wealth Advisors acquired Exton’s investment advisory firm Warren Financial Services & Associates, closing the deal on Nov. 29, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. EP will be seeing nine additional employees from Warren as well as...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
This West Chester Shop Is One of Region’s Best Board Game Stores
If you, friends, or family are a fan of playing games, one of the best board game stores in the Philadelphia region is The Games Keep in West Chester, write Henry Savage and Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County
Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 PM, you can participate in the Virtual LPN Information Session. Gather...
Chester County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station
SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail station. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
Hankin Group Awarded LEED Gold Certification for Newest Building at Claremont on the Square
Hankin Group, a Chester County real estate development company dedicated to quality and sustainability, announced that their newest apartment building at Claremont on the Square has been awarded LEED Gold. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Quick-Thinking Coatesville High School Student Saves Friend’s Life in Class
Jabari Stocker, left, saved the life of Jonathon Rivera after Rivera choked on a cap. Quick thinking by 17-year-old Jabari Stocker, a student at Coatesville Area Senior High School, helped save the life of one of his classmates, writes Fran Maye for The Daily Local News. Johnny Rivera, a 16-year-old...
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Chester County History Center Offers Festivities, Family Fun Throughout This Weekend
The Chester County History Center offers a variety of festivities available throughout this weekend and the days following for visitors to enjoy. ‘Tis the season for creating wonderful crafts to give as gifts or hang in a special place at home. CCHC staff will guide visitors through the history and meaning of historic crafts —like tin punching— and children can make their own unique treasure to keep for themselves, or gift to a loved one.
