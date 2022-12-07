ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterbrook, PA

West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County

Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station

SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail station. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio

Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Chester County History Center Offers Festivities, Family Fun Throughout This Weekend

The Chester County History Center offers a variety of festivities available throughout this weekend and the days following for visitors to enjoy. ‘Tis the season for creating wonderful crafts to give as gifts or hang in a special place at home. CCHC staff will guide visitors through the history and meaning of historic crafts —like tin punching— and children can make their own unique treasure to keep for themselves, or gift to a loved one.
