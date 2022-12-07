ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline.  The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, SuperBook and BetFred. FanDuel Ohio Pre Launch Offer More on Ohio Sports Betting Ohio Sports Betting: Current SituationOhio Sports Betting FAQsOhio Sports Betting SitesLatest Ohio Sports Betting NewsHistory of Ohio Sports BettingOhio Sports teams to bet on Ohio Sports Betting:...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Lots of clouds, but mild temps for Columbus area

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies, showers at night, high 49. Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45. Shocking to see some sunshine early, but clouds and rain showers return for the evening commute and evening hours. Temps were still quite above normal again in the lower 50s. Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town overnight. After the showers exit east before midnight, skies will remain cloudy overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gray skies with off and on shower activity continues into the weekend

We’re off to a drier start to the day today, but still cloudy out. Temperatures are running a bit cooler, but still above average for this time of year, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 40s. We continue to see a series of disturbances tracking through the region today and into the weekend, and for today, that means we will see some light shower activity, first in our southern counties later this morning, then a few of those showers look to make their way closer to the I-70 corridor this afternoon/early evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cloudy but dry end to weekend, more rain next week

After a dry, cloudy, seasonable day in Central Ohio, we’ve got a little bit of a drizzle working through the area going overnight as an area of low pressure moves through the state. That drizzle will taper off early Sunday morning, ahead of a drier day to end to weekend. Expect mainly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s for Sunday, and only a light breeze.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy