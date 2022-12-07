Read full article on original website
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
Airbnb restricts Ohio bookings to deter New Year’s Eve, Buckeyes parties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021. Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a […]
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
Little-known laws allow residents to ban themselves from owning guns. But do they work?
See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
‘Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Clearopathtra’ among Ohio Turnpike’s winning snowplow names
BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme. The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans. As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one […]
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline. The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, SuperBook and BetFred. FanDuel Ohio Pre Launch Offer More on Ohio Sports Betting Ohio Sports Betting: Current SituationOhio Sports Betting FAQsOhio Sports Betting SitesLatest Ohio Sports Betting NewsHistory of Ohio Sports BettingOhio Sports teams to bet on Ohio Sports Betting:...
Lots of clouds, but mild temps for Columbus area
Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies, showers at night, high 49. Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45. Shocking to see some sunshine early, but clouds and rain showers return for the evening commute and evening hours. Temps were still quite above normal again in the lower 50s. Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town overnight. After the showers exit east before midnight, skies will remain cloudy overnight.
Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area
Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
Gray skies with off and on shower activity continues into the weekend
We’re off to a drier start to the day today, but still cloudy out. Temperatures are running a bit cooler, but still above average for this time of year, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 40s. We continue to see a series of disturbances tracking through the region today and into the weekend, and for today, that means we will see some light shower activity, first in our southern counties later this morning, then a few of those showers look to make their way closer to the I-70 corridor this afternoon/early evening.
Cloudy but dry end to weekend, more rain next week
After a dry, cloudy, seasonable day in Central Ohio, we’ve got a little bit of a drizzle working through the area going overnight as an area of low pressure moves through the state. That drizzle will taper off early Sunday morning, ahead of a drier day to end to weekend. Expect mainly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s for Sunday, and only a light breeze.
