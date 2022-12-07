ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why everyone in CT should care about affordable housing and 8-30g

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are affordable housing units built in towns across Connecticut, often amid controversy and despite some public outcry. The arguments against affordable housing often center around a town’s right to self-determination, to define the look, feel and character of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades

As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
Opinion: Christmas in CT in the late 1950s

We moved from Waterbury to Cheshire in 1948. My father passed away in 1957. My mother was single parent with four children ranging in age from 6 to 13. We lived on the corner of West Main and Grove streets. Diagonally across West Main Street was a building that housed the West Cheshire Post Office on the left and Cruess’s Grocery Store on the right. We bought all of our groceries at this market.
CHESHIRE, CT
How new zoning regulations will shape future of Wilton Center

WILTON — The process to shape the future of what Town Center looks like is taking the next step. Representatives from BFJ Planning, the firm contracted to draft the master plan, presented ideas for Wilton Center's zoning regulations Tuesday. The goals of the plan are to activate the street...
WILTON, CT
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against...
INDIANA STATE

