Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Related
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Icy weekend at Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland Festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Things got a little icy in Fishtown Saturday. This was the Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland Festival.It featured live sculpture carvings and brought dozens of custom-designed sculptures to the streets of Fishtown.And to top it off, there was a holiday shopping spree that included discounts at local stores.And the weekend may see some more of that icy wonderland.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
New Hank Gathers mural unveiled at North Philadelphia rec center
Several community members and volunteers gathered at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center in North Philadelphia Friday morning to unveil the newest mural commemorating the center’s namesake.
This West Chester Shop Is One of Region’s Best Board Game Stores
If you, friends, or family are a fan of playing games, one of the best board game stores in the Philadelphia region is The Games Keep in West Chester, write Henry Savage and Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The newlyweds had their big day follow the theme of “Nancy...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Seasonal Carols — Both Musical and Dickensian — Prove Worthy Draw in Lancaster County
Lancaster County's 2022 holiday entertainment calendar is inviting and eclectic.Photo byiStock. The 2022 holiday entertainment scene in nearby Lancaster County is an opportunity for collar county residents who may have tired of local seasonal presentations to try something new.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Chester County Artist Completed More Than 300 Works Despite Starting to Paint in Her Seventies
A self-taught Chester County artist Ida Ella Jones completed more than 300 works during her painting career that began when she was 72, writes Beverly Sheppard for Pennsylvania Heritage. Dubbed by some “the Grandma Moses of Chester County,” Jones started painting in 1947 and did not stop until her death...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Delaware County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas.Photo byiStock. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Delaware County minds: Will 2022 bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0