West Chester, PA

VISTA.Today

Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Icy weekend at Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Things got a little icy in Fishtown Saturday. This was the Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland Festival.It featured live sculpture carvings and brought dozens of custom-designed sculptures to the streets of Fishtown.And to top it off, there was a holiday shopping spree that included discounts at local stores.And the weekend may see some more of that icy wonderland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

