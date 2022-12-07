PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Things got a little icy in Fishtown Saturday. This was the Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland Festival.It featured live sculpture carvings and brought dozens of custom-designed sculptures to the streets of Fishtown.And to top it off, there was a holiday shopping spree that included discounts at local stores.And the weekend may see some more of that icy wonderland.

