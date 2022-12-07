Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals making moves on the practice squad, injuries healing for final stretch of games and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
We got our first taste of the 2023 NFL mock draft season earlier this week with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo eighth overall. This time around, we're going to do a full seven-round mock draft specifically for the Cardinals. This mock will look a little bit different...
Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, per report
The Atlanta Falcons will finally give rookie quarteback Desmond Ridder a look when they return from their bye in Week 15, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday morning. Ridder was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati and was considered one of the biggest steals of the...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Meyers misses Thursday's practice
Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.
Locker mates with Mac Jones, Patriots practice squad WR Lynn Bowden stands out
FOXBOROUGH – When the season started, Lynn Bowden’s place in the locker room was with the rest of the practice squad players. There’s a back corner of the Patriots locker room that hosts most scout team players. It’s not a prime locker location, tucked away near a small hall that leads to an exit. A couple weeks ago, however, Bowden arrived at Gillette Stadium and his locker location was changed.
2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Falcons Still Take Kyle Pitts?
What would the Atlanta Falcons do if they had a do-over for the 2021 NFL Draft?
Comments / 0