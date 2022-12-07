ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events

Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Relaunches

Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) relaunches with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come with...
CHESTER, PA
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County

Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Howard high school of Technology receives grant from JPMorgan Chase

Joshua Simplice says that he's been fascinated with computers since he was very young. The Howard high school of Technology sophomore has already built a computer from scratch in his freshman year and is building a video game with his classmates. "There are a lot of opportunities here-- more than...
WILMINGTON, DE
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Its Employees Donate $2,022 in 2022 to Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County

Photo byBenchmark Federal Credit Union. For an 11th consecutive year, employees of Benchmark Federal Credit Union spearheaded a donation to a Chester County nonprofit in need. Benchmark FCU recently presented a check for $2,022 to The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County. Employees raised the funds in 2022 by making contributions each time they wore jeans on Casual Fridays, and Benchmark FCU matched those contributions.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Has One of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America

Pennsylvania has a collection of fantastic locally-owned restaurants throughout the state, and those restaurants are always growing. It’s exciting when a new, local establishment pops up, and even better when the local community embraces it. The staff at national food publication Bon Appétit has put together a study to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

