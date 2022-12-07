Read full article on original website
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
California-Based Firm Acquires Exton’s Warren Financial Services
A California firm is putting a stake in Chester County. EP Wealth Advisors acquired Exton’s investment advisory firm Warren Financial Services & Associates, closing the deal on Nov. 29, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. EP will be seeing nine additional employees from Warren as well as...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Brewerytown businesses look past Girard Ave construction and ahead to Spring 2023
Since October, SEPTA has closed off several blocks of Girard Avenue from 26th to 34th streets to replace trolley tracks.
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today.
glensidelocal.com
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events
Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Chester County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
chesco.org
Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Relaunches
Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) relaunches with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come with...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. “The acquisition of 32M, with its expansive portfolio of micro-market technology and...
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County
Michelle Gallo.Photo byiStock. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
Barb and Brian Riley.Photo byThe Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova. To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
WDEL 1150AM
Howard high school of Technology receives grant from JPMorgan Chase
Joshua Simplice says that he's been fascinated with computers since he was very young. The Howard high school of Technology sophomore has already built a computer from scratch in his freshman year and is building a video game with his classmates. "There are a lot of opportunities here-- more than...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Its Employees Donate $2,022 in 2022 to Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County
Photo byBenchmark Federal Credit Union. For an 11th consecutive year, employees of Benchmark Federal Credit Union spearheaded a donation to a Chester County nonprofit in need. Benchmark FCU recently presented a check for $2,022 to The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County. Employees raised the funds in 2022 by making contributions each time they wore jeans on Casual Fridays, and Benchmark FCU matched those contributions.
Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
City officials will hold a news conference on Monday at 30th and Wharton streets to celebrate the groundbreaking on affordable housing. The post Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America
Pennsylvania has a collection of fantastic locally-owned restaurants throughout the state, and those restaurants are always growing. It’s exciting when a new, local establishment pops up, and even better when the local community embraces it. The staff at national food publication Bon Appétit has put together a study to...
