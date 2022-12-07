ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ukraine’s culture minister, I’m asking you to boycott Tchaikovsky until this war is over | Oleksandr Tkachenko

Oleksandr Tkachenko
 4 days ago

Russia isn’t just physically attacking Ukraine; it is also trying to destroy our culture and memory. In the occupied territories, Ukrainian libraries have been liquidated, the word “Ukraine” has been erased, and Ukrainian museums have been destroyed. Our ministry of culture and information policy has recorded more than 800 cases of destruction: monuments and works of art, museums, valuable historical buildings.

This war is a civilisational battle over culture and history. On 5 September this year, Vladimir Putin signed a decree that refers to the “Russian peace”. The Kremlin made clear in the document that culture was a tool and even a weapon in the hands of the government, and that it would actively use all the opportunities available to it, from promoting Russian ballet to protecting the rights of Russian speakers abroad, in order to advance its interests.

In the Kremlin’s mind, the world is divided between “traditional values” and “pseudo values”. The latter are a liberal threat to the former, and an irreconcilable fight is taking place between the two. The Kremlin is putting itself forward as the global leader of traditional values, claiming that its nation is built upon them. After Putin signed this document, he made it very clear he saw Russian culture as an instrument of his nation’s imperialist politics.

Russian culture has been used by members of the Kremlin to justify their terrible war. Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister, recently cited Alexander Pushkin’s poem To the Slanderers of Russia on television. The broadcast featured footage of the G7 meeting, an image of Joe Biden against the background of the US flag, and symbols of Russian glory. The minister ended his speech with the following words from the peom: “Leave us alone: you’re unacquainted. With suchlike bloody sacred tablets; This family, domestic feud. Is alien, obscure to you.”

The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, after it was bombed in March 2022. Photograph: Alexei Alexandrov/AP

Putin insists that Ukraine and Russia are “ one nation ”, while deliberately trying to destroy everything related to Ukraine. Despite his attempts, this war has opened a window of opportunity for Ukrainians to be seen and heard. Through pain and tragedy, we are rediscovering Ukrainian culture. The general public knows that the famous Christmas hymn Carol of the Bells is of Ukrainian origin: it is the Ukrainian folk melody Shchedryk, from which the brilliant Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych created a world masterpiece. Big celebrations are planned this month to honour the anniversary of Shchedryk.

Today, Ukrainian melodies and voices sound powerfully on the world’s most prestigious stages – be it the Royal Opera House in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, or La Scala in Milan. Ukrainian opera singers are among the best in the world. Earlier this year, Liudmyla Monastyrska replaced the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko , who parted from the Met Opera after refusing its request to denounce Putin, in the main part of Turandot.

Boycotting Russian culture is an important step. We’re not talking about cancelling Tchaikovsky, but rather about pausing performances of his works until Russia ceases its bloody invasion. Ukrainian cultural venues have already done this with him and other Russian composers. We’re calling on our allies to do the same. Already, many of the theatres and cultural venues that previously refused to perform Russian music or to cooperate with Russian artists who support the war have since renewed their ties. And Ukrainian culture has so much to offer. Our composers have produced masterpieces, and our writers should be no less esteemed than their Russian counterparts. Ukrainian literature has deep roots and is still actively developing. Our fine and decorative arts share their origins with Europe’s rich cultural history.

Representatives of Ukrainian culture today consider it their mission to overcome the violence and destruction caused by Russia. Rejecting representatives of Russian culture who support its totalitarian regime and preventing concerts of Russian performers who openly support its war of aggression are conscious steps for a mature democratic society to take. Along with political and economic sanctions, they will be necessary if we are to defeat Russia’s totalitarian project.

  • Oleksandr Tkachenko is Ukraine’s minister of culture

• This article was amended on 8 December 2022 with reference to Anna Netrebko’s departure from the Met Opera. Ms Netrebko’s representative has asked us to clarify that, while she may not have denounced Vladimir Putin “out of security concerns” for herself and her family, in the days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she had posted a statement on her social media account opposing “this senseless war of aggression” and calling on Russia to end it.

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here .

