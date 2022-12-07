ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon is way more pessimistic than his own analysts – he sees just a 35% chance the Fed avoids a recession

By George Glover
 3 days ago
There's just a 35% chance that the Federal Reserve is able to achieve a soft landing, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has warned. Danny Moloshok/Reuters
  • There's just a 35% chance of a 'soft landing' scenario where the Federal Reserve avoids a recession, according to Goldman Sachs CEO.
  • David Solomon said Tuesday that he has a more pessimistic outlook than his bank's own analysts for economic growth.
  • Even Goldman Sachs will have to make cuts in a downturn, according to Solomon.

The odds are stacked against the Federal Reserve as it battles to bring down inflation while avoiding plunging the US into a recession next year.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, the Goldman Sachs boss shared a bearish economic outlook that makes him significantly more pessimistic than his own analysts.

Solomon placed the odds that the Fed is able to achieve a "soft landing" – where it tightens gradually enough to tame inflation without triggering a severe economic downturn – at just 35%.

He defined a soft landing scenario as one where inflation falls to 4%, the Fed only hikes interest rates another 100 basis points from their current level to 5%, and growth stays at around 1%.

"Our economists look for slower growth next year, they're calling 1.9% growth globally, but they are of the view that there's a reasonable chance of having a relatively soft landing," Solomon said.

"I think there's a reasonable possibility that we could navigate a scenario like that but I think there's a very reasonable possibility that we could have a recession of some kind," he added. "When I talk to most CEOs, they're cautious about how they're operating their business, they're looking through the lens and saying 'I don't know'."

That call makes Solomon more bearish than most of his high-profile analysts.

Goldman Sachs' head of client portfolio management said Tuesday that the Fed will probably be able to achieve a soft landing.

"When we're looking at opportunities across the equity landscape, we still think it remains more likely than not likely," Luke Barrs told CNBC's 'Closing Bell'.

Solomon also said that after hiring aggressively over the past two years, Goldman Sachs will likely have to make some cuts as the economy suffers a slowdown.

"It's a natural phenomenon that you therefore have to trim in some areas and pull back, and so we're going through the process of thinking about how we're going to do that," he said. "But for sure, we'll have to narrow our footprint a little bit."

