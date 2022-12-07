Shooting reported near NAS Oceana, VBPD investigates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shooting was reported in Virginia Beach on Dec. 7 around 1:00 a.m., according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Potters Road, which is near the Naval Air Station Oceana.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene immediately following the incident, said VBPD.

According to police, there was one victim in this case who has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect has been identified and detectives are working to locate him.

