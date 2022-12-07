Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏀 Unbeaten Jayhawks Host Wichita State on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – An in-state battle is set for Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks put their unbeaten record on the line against Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brian Hanni and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
🏀 WBB: Jayhawks rout 12th-ranked Wildcats
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team improved to 8-0 on Thursday night after a convincing 77-50 win over the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. The 27-point win by the Jayhawks ties the program’s largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent and marks the team’s first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013. Kansas and Coach Brandon Schneider are now 8-0 for the second time in his eight-year tenure and the first time since the 2019-20 season.
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats Preview: A Ranked Opportunity
The Jayhawks go on the road tonight to face the Wildcats in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball blown out by Kansas in first real test of the season
Arizona had not been tested in the early season. The Wildcats’ game against Kansas was the first team ranked above No. 129 in the NET that Arizona faced in the early going. With a majority of the Wildcats having never played as a ranked team against another team that should be ranked, it was a new experience for almost the whole roster. It didn’t turn out to be a good experience, as the Jayhawks blew out the Wildcats 77-50 in McKale Center.
kansascitymag.com
I was skeptical of KU football’s long-term prospects—and I was wrong
Remember Social Distortion? In the mid-’90s, the post-punk band had a monster hit with “I Was Wrong,” a muscular, grunge anthem about the sheer, cathartic joy of admitting your mistakes. After seeing what happened with Kansas football this year, it’s time for me to sing about mine.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Sports Headlines for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have two important parts of their offense back with guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney returning to practice Wednesday ahead of their trip to Denver. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that everyone would practice in their first workout since blowing a late lead in Sunday’s loss in Cincinnati. That includes Thuney, who did not play because of an ankle injury, and Toney, who was coming off his most productive game with Kansas City when a hamstring injury sidelined him most of the past three games. There's also a chance that Melvin Gordon, who was signed to Kansas City's practice squad, could face his former team Sunday in Denver.
Budget deficit prompts Rockhurst to assign more classes to faculty
Experts on university finances say the explanation Rockhurst has provided for the deficit — low enrollment — is a common source of money troubles at private universities, and a situation from which it’s possible to recover. The post Budget deficit prompts Rockhurst to assign more classes to faculty appeared first on The Beacon.
🏈 Chiefs could have Thuney, Toney back from injury vs Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have two important parts of their offense back with guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney returning to practice Wednesday ahead of their trip to Denver. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that everyone would practice in their first...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
US sports journalist, KC-area native Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the world's leading sports journalist and a Kansas City area native died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Nonprofit building tiny home community for homeless in Kansas City, Kansas
The new village is being built at 1007 Metropolitan Avenue and will have 23 one bedroom, one bath homes in the community.
kcur.org
Kansas City chef Michael Smith realized 'there was a bigger world' through food
Michael Smith discovered he liked to cook at an early age while growing up in Texas with his mother and sister. "We just didn't always have a lot to eat around the house. And so I wanted to be in the restaurant business in a way because I wanted to always have food," he recalled.
jimmycsays.com
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
