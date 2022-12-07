Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
Draft Transportation Master Plan offers toolkit designed to get grant funding
NORWALK, Conn. — A draft Transportation Master Plan has been unveiled, offering early action items including a concept to allow North Main Street drivers to turn left onto Martin Luther King Drive, and a Calf Pasture Beach Road revamp that would provide reversible lanes, allowing more space for peak periods of exit and entry.
darientimes.com
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
Steve Winter Resigns As Alder, Tapped As City Climate Director
Steve Winter is stepping down as Prospect Hill/Newhallville/Dixwell alder — and stepping up into the role of City Hall’s first-ever executive director of climate and sustainability. Winter, a third-term alder for Ward 21, announced his resignation in a Friday afternoon letter sent to his new boss, Mayor Justin...
Norwalk ADU regulation draft develops even as some Council members object
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing tonight focuses on regulations for accessory dwelling units, even as Commissioners know the points might be moot. The Common Council has yet to opt out of the State legislation passed last year requiring municipalities to allow detached dwellings...
Speak up at public hearing, get the ADU regulation Norwalk needs
Seniors, Singles and Small Families are urged to speak out at or send emails to tonight’s public hearing about where to construct affordable ADUs, or Accessory Dwelling Units, at the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night. While the entire meeting begins at 6 p.m., the public hearing on this topic will start later, after other business.
ctexaminer.com
As Natural Gas Prices Peak, Stamford Aims to Squeeze Savings out of Energy Contracts
STAMFORD — Unlike residential energy customers, who can expect their bills to increase an average of $85 beginning next month, the City of Stamford employs an advisor to help secure the lowest rates. Still, officials appeared before the Board of Finance this week to request $595,000 more to cover...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Releases Statement Regarding the Recent Fatal Motor Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
Mayor Caroline Simmons released the following statement regarding the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, December 3rd at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street and resulted in the deaths of the two pedestrians. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families...
Weston Board of Selectmen reject “legally flawed” ethics decision
The Weston Board of Selectmen rejected an ethics finding as legally flawed after they reached decision without following proper procedure. The post Weston Board of Selectmen reject “legally flawed” ethics decision appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Crash Into The River
2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car motor vehicle...
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
hamlethub.com
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
fox61.com
Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K
WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
City unveils Purple Heart Monument
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk honored its Purple Heart recipients Saturday in a ceremony marking the new Purple Heart monument in Veterans Park. “The Purple Heart is awarded for wounds or death as result of an act of any opposing armed force, as a result of an international terrorist attack or as a result of military operations while serving as part of a peacekeeping force,” Air Force’s Personnel Center explains.
mycitizensnews.com
Development project for Parcel B moves forward
NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0