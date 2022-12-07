ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Speak up at public hearing, get the ADU regulation Norwalk needs

Seniors, Singles and Small Families are urged to speak out at or send emails to tonight’s public hearing about where to construct affordable ADUs, or Accessory Dwelling Units, at the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night. While the entire meeting begins at 6 p.m., the public hearing on this topic will start later, after other business.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Crash Into The River

2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car motor vehicle...
WESTPORT, CT
fox61.com

Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K

WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
WATERBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

City unveils Purple Heart Monument

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk honored its Purple Heart recipients Saturday in a ceremony marking the new Purple Heart monument in Veterans Park. “The Purple Heart is awarded for wounds or death as result of an act of any opposing armed force, as a result of an international terrorist attack or as a result of military operations while serving as part of a peacekeeping force,” Air Force’s Personnel Center explains.
NORWALK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Development project for Parcel B moves forward

NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
NAUGATUCK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

