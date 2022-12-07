ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound on U.S. 23 when he crossed over the center lane with his 2015 black Chevrolet Corvette and struck a man who was driving southbound with a 2015 Toyota SCION tC.

The driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene and left with minor injuries. Salvator was taken to Riverside Hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive.

OSHP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not suspected, though the crash remains under investigation.

R Multer
3d ago

hum. possibly distracted driving.. or stright up txt and drive.. dropped cig.. basically driver error.. sorry to the family for you lose this time of year..

