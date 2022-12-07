ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Essence

Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur

Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: An Angel Unaware ... or was he?

We’ve got to give God credit - He puts some unusual stories in the Bible. Like the story of an older couple - Elizabeth and Zechariah. He was a priest and she was a barren woman. One day, when Zechariah’s division of priests were on duty, he was chosen by lot to be the priest to go in to the temple of the Lord and burn incense. He probably had done it before and he was ready to do it again. Except today was different.
Columbia Daily Herald

Stephen Rowland: 'Listen To My Voice'

I heard a first hand account of a pastor who nearly lost his life on a small airplane in Alaska. He and a lawyer friend were going to buy a ticket and fly commercial back home, but another pastor pilot convinced them to save some money and fly with him. They agreed and took off in that small airplane from Anchorage.
The Detroit Free Press

In sci-fi series 'Kindred,' a modern-day Black woman is transported to an 1800s plantation

FX’s “Kindred,” which begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu, plunges viewers into a mystery that exists to be experienced, not solved. A young Black woman named Dana, later revealed as an aspiring TV writer in modern-day Los Angeles, lies dazed and apparently injured on the floor of her new house. Barely able to move, she grabs a bag and gathers clothes, a kitchen knife and a bottle of aspirin. She eases into a tub of water, which turns red from her wounds. Then the police start banging on her door, demanding to know whether anything is wrong. ...
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press to receive Report for America grant to cover youth sports in Detroit, region

The Detroit Free Press is among dozens of newsrooms across the nation that will receive a grant from Report for America to help fund a reporting position in the newsroom. The program places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. The Free Press plans to use the grant to hire a reporter to cover the culture of youth sports in metro Detroit to explore the role it plays in bringing communities together and the...
The New York Times

Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
