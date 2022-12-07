Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Essence
Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur
Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
Musings: An Angel Unaware ... or was he?
We’ve got to give God credit - He puts some unusual stories in the Bible. Like the story of an older couple - Elizabeth and Zechariah. He was a priest and she was a barren woman. One day, when Zechariah’s division of priests were on duty, he was chosen by lot to be the priest to go in to the temple of the Lord and burn incense. He probably had done it before and he was ready to do it again. Except today was different.
Stephen Rowland: 'Listen To My Voice'
I heard a first hand account of a pastor who nearly lost his life on a small airplane in Alaska. He and a lawyer friend were going to buy a ticket and fly commercial back home, but another pastor pilot convinced them to save some money and fly with him. They agreed and took off in that small airplane from Anchorage.
Citizen activists can spur world of change
We choose to go to the moon not because it is easy but because it is hard, President John F. Kennedy famously proclaimed in 1962, “because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills.” And so, today, it is not surprising that those, like Prince William,...
WTHR
33 companies put the 4-day workweek to the test and found it may be better for business
LOS ANGELES — Is a shortened workweek good for business?. Millions switched to remote or hybrid work during the pandemic. Commuting time was scrapped, meetings got shorter or were done virtually. And the question of whether a traditional work schedule was necessary got louder. "We just saw people that...
90-year-old college graduate sends a valuable message: 'Keep learning'
Joyce DeFauw, 90, graduates from Northern Illinois University as part of the Class of 2022. She has some advice for the rest of us: 'Keep learning.'
Letters to the editor for Sunday, December 11, 2022
Officers are true heroes In the Dec. 7 edition, two articles discuss the awarding of Congressional Gold Medals to the heroic officers and police forces who protected the U.S....
In sci-fi series 'Kindred,' a modern-day Black woman is transported to an 1800s plantation
FX’s “Kindred,” which begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu, plunges viewers into a mystery that exists to be experienced, not solved. A young Black woman named Dana, later revealed as an aspiring TV writer in modern-day Los Angeles, lies dazed and apparently injured on the floor of her new house. Barely able to move, she grabs a bag and gathers clothes, a kitchen knife and a bottle of aspirin. She eases into a tub of water, which turns red from her wounds. Then the police start banging on her door, demanding to know whether anything is wrong. ...
Free Press to receive Report for America grant to cover youth sports in Detroit, region
The Detroit Free Press is among dozens of newsrooms across the nation that will receive a grant from Report for America to help fund a reporting position in the newsroom. The program places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. The Free Press plans to use the grant to hire a reporter to cover the culture of youth sports in metro Detroit to explore the role it plays in bringing communities together and the...
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
Last month, tech companies laid off about 50,000 workers, many of them immigrants on work visas. Now they have to find a job soon or leave the country.
Amazon reportedly planning to shed 10,000 corporate and technology jobs
Cuts would be largest in online retailer’s history and follow similar moves by tech companies including Meta and Twitter
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
buzzfeednews.com
They Worked In Big Tech And Lived The American Dream. Now They Might Be Forced To Leave The Country.
Rohan Patil came to the US from India in 2015 to get a graduate degree in computer science. Patil was “fascinated by America,” he said, and when he got a job in machine learning and research at Amazon two years later, he was elated. “It felt great to...
Internet pioneer predicts next big 'mega trend' in tech
Billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case argues that the next “mega trend” in tech is here as the government focuses greater scrutiny on Big Tech and Silicon Valley.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
Comments / 0