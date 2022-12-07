Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys 1 to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, and Treasure. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday commutes.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of falling snow and breezy winds could result in periods of reduced visibilities.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Sevier Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Sevier Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Sevier Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I-70 near Richfield.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles including along Interstate 80 from Grantsville to near the Salt Lake County line.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches up to 9000 feet and higher amounts possible above 9000 feet. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and dangerous. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. This includes state roads 156, 157, and 158. Chain controls may also be needed in these areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is the first major snow of the season for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. As a result, this may lead to increased traffic on state roads 156, 157, and 158 as people seek recreation.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Treasure by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Treasure WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, and Treasure. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 3 to 6 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible most of today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Caltrans for updates to road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with or change over to freezing rain from Russian Mission west on Saturday night with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Red Lodge Foothills; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commutes on Monday and Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday night.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along ridge lines. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible most of today. Gusty winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Caltrans and Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. In South Dakota, Brookings County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...North Cass, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Hinckley, Lena Lake and, East Lake areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I-80 from Wendover to Grantsville and I-15 near Cedar City.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Arthur, Brown, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Prepare winter weather safety kits for the home and vehicle. Target Area: Arthur; Brown; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; McPherson; Thomas WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, southwest and the panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible at times. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to significantly reduced visibility and near whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 315 AM CST. * At 248 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, or 7 miles north of Opelousas, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Opelousas, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 20 and 34. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
