WCNC

Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Man arrested on felony firearm, drug charges en route to Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE – A Charlotte man with a long rap sheet was arrested on several felony charges in a traffic stop outside the entrance to a local elementary school Wednesday. Several patrol deputies with the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a suspect wanted by Troutman Police for an alleged armed robbery which occurred the day prior at a convenience store.
MOORESVILLE, NC

