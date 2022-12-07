Read full article on original website
Howell remains Anson sheriff as legal dispute over who is sheriff proceeds
A superior court judge denied a preliminary injunction to a man appointed and sworn in as Anson County sheriff Monday night. The Anson County Commission, with new board members, appointed interim Sheriff Scott Howell the following night to fulfill the term of the former Sheriff Landric Reid, who died in late September.
‘Numerous felonies’: 2 North Carolina men arrested outside elementary school, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
Stanly News & Press
Efird sworn in as Stanly County’s first female Clerk of Superior Court
It was a packed crowd Thursday afternoon in courtroom 402 of the Stanly County Courthouse as everyone from law enforcement officers and lawyers and judges, to local and state politicians were on hand to witness an historic event: the swearing in of Ginger Efird as the county’s new Superior Clerk of Court.
Lawsuit filed in Anson Sheriff dispute; Howell and Cannon both claim the position
WADESBORO — Sgt. Gerald Cannon has filed a lawsuit against Anson County in Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The lawsuit refers to Cannon as the Sheriff of Anson County, although that is disputed after the Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Howell as Sheriff at their meeting on Tuesday evening.
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Who's the Anson County Sheriff? It might take a lawsuit to figure out
There’s a big question in Anson County today – who is the sheriff?. The Anson County Commission, with two outgoing members, held an emergency meeting Monday night to appoint someone to serve the term of the sheriff who died in September but was reelected in November without opposition.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
SC restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
lakenormanpublications.com
Man arrested on felony firearm, drug charges en route to Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE – A Charlotte man with a long rap sheet was arrested on several felony charges in a traffic stop outside the entrance to a local elementary school Wednesday. Several patrol deputies with the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a suspect wanted by Troutman Police for an alleged armed robbery which occurred the day prior at a convenience store.
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
