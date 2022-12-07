Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow may mix with rain at times this afternoon across southern portions of the Advisory area. Any mix will quickly change to all snow this evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph resulting in blowing snow. * WHERE...Lincoln County including Caliente, Pioche, and Panaca. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and dangerous due to slick and snow covered roadways. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. Some spots along Highway 93 may see accumulating snowfall near Caliente and north of Pioche. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor snowfall of less than 3 inches is possible in Lincoln County at elevations less than 5000 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Brookings by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brookings WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. In South Dakota, Brookings County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of falling snow and breezy winds could result in periods of reduced visibilities.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along ridge lines. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible most of today. Gusty winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Caltrans and Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Cherry, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Prepare winter weather safety kits for the home and vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 inches or more and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. The highest snowfall will likely occur near the Pine Ridge. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan and Cherry Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to sustained whiteout conditions.
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Colorado and central Austin Counties through 330 AM CST At 243 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, or 10 miles southeast of La Grange, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellville, Columbus, Weimar, Industry, Frelsburg, New Ulm and Cat Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding will travel difficult overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1217 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain across much of Santa Barbara County. The heaviest rain was focused in the Santa Ynez Range and adjacent foothills, where rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inches per hour were common, with isolated rates near 1 inch per hour. This may cause minor mud and debris flows in and around the Alisal Burn area through the early morning hours. Most other locations were experiencing rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.50 inches per hour, which will cause widespread ponding of water on area roadways and flooding of low lying areas and intersections. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Isla Vista, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Los Alamos, Summerland and the Alisal Burn area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Rockland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow may mix with rain at times this afternoon across southern portions of the Advisory area. Any mix will quickly change to all snow this evening.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Harrison, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Take your time and drive slowly if you encounter freezing fog. Be mindful of slick spots, especially on bridges and other elevated surfaces. Target Area: Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Harrison; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Worth, Gentry, Harrison, De Kalb and Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing Fog is possible as temperatures dip below freezing overnight. Freezing fog can result in a light glaze of ice; especially on elevated surfaces and roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Cass, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Ringgold by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Cass; Clarke; Decatur; Lucas; Madison; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Parts of southwest and south central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher amounts in the mountains. * WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches above 5000 feet. 1 to 4 inches possible below 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions due to rain and snowfall. Parts of Highway 95 could see snow accumulation in Esmeralda County. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. In South Dakota, Brookings County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
