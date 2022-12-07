Effective: 2022-12-11 00:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding will travel difficult overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1217 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain across much of Santa Barbara County. The heaviest rain was focused in the Santa Ynez Range and adjacent foothills, where rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inches per hour were common, with isolated rates near 1 inch per hour. This may cause minor mud and debris flows in and around the Alisal Burn area through the early morning hours. Most other locations were experiencing rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.50 inches per hour, which will cause widespread ponding of water on area roadways and flooding of low lying areas and intersections. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Isla Vista, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Los Alamos, Summerland and the Alisal Burn area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO