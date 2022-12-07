Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Susitna Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 07:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Susitna Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will begin Sunday morning across much of the Susitna Valley. The heaviest snow is currently expected from Sunday evening through early Monday morning before gradually diminishing around noon on Monday. Highest snowfall totals are expected from Talkeetna southward.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys 3 to 8 inches, mountains 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 55 mph, with the strongest gusts across mountains and higher summits. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility at or less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding will travel difficult overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1217 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain across much of Santa Barbara County. The heaviest rain was focused in the Santa Ynez Range and adjacent foothills, where rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inches per hour were common, with isolated rates near 1 inch per hour. This may cause minor mud and debris flows in and around the Alisal Burn area through the early morning hours. Most other locations were experiencing rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.50 inches per hour, which will cause widespread ponding of water on area roadways and flooding of low lying areas and intersections. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Isla Vista, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Los Alamos, Summerland and the Alisal Burn area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boise Mountains, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; West Central Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 5 to 7 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains zones. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times. In addition, whiteout conditions are possible tonight due to gusty winds and poor visibility. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to lower to around 3,000 feet by Sunday morning. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Flood Advisory issued for Walker, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walker; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Walker and Washington. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include College Station, Bryan, Caldwell, Somerville, Snook, Bedias, Millican, Kyle Field, Iola, Wellborn, Carlos, Lyons, Roans Prairie, Chriesman and Deanville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Walker and Washington. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include College Station, Bryan, Caldwell, Somerville, Snook, Bedias, Millican, Kyle Field, Iola, Wellborn, Carlos, Lyons, Roans Prairie, Chriesman and Deanville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-13 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will begin Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected early Monday morning through Monday evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times, especially through Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 1 AM Sunday to 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop from south to north along the eastern Kenai Peninsula this evening and continue through Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected late Sunday morning through early Monday morning before tapering off late Monday morning. Highest snow amounts are expected from Portage Valley south to Summit Lake with lesser amounts for Seward. Gusty easterly winds will increase Sunday morning through Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass through Sunday evening. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds could significantly reduce visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado; Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM PST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 PM PST this evening for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Buena Vista, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Coalinga - Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga -Avenal and West Side Mountains South of 198. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 118.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 23:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any moisture on untreated roadways and sidewalks may refreeze, resulting in patchy slick conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 23:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Iowa, Montgomery and Fremont Counties. In Nebraska, Richardson County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
