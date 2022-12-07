Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and higher amounts possible above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow may mix with rain at times this afternoon across southern portions of the Advisory area. Any mix will quickly change to all snow this evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with or change over to freezing rain from Russian Mission west on Saturday night with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yuma County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Yuma County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Cherry, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Prepare winter weather safety kits for the home and vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 inches or more and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. The highest snowfall will likely occur near the Pine Ridge. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan and Cherry Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to sustained whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along ridge lines. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible most of today. Gusty winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with Caltrans and Nevada DOT for updates to road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of falling snow and breezy winds could result in periods of reduced visibilities.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 04:38:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 13 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR and Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. In South Dakota, Brookings County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 12-30" will be possible above 7,000 feet in the Sierra. In the White Mountains, 10-15" will be possible above 7,000 feet. 5-12" will be possible below 7,000 feet in both the Sierra and White Mountains. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to slick and snow packed roadways. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Red Lodge Foothills; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commutes on Monday and Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday night.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Sevier Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Sevier Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Sevier Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I-70 near Richfield.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Significant wave runup could lead to the overwashing of dunes. If you encounter flood areas, turn around don`t drown. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Significant wave runup will result in beach erosion and minor ocean overwash, which could lead to damage to dune structures. Portions of Hwy 12, near areas with vulnerable dune structure may be impacted, mainly during times of high tide (around 9 AM this morning and 9 PM this evening). Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions also expected.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Fayette, Gonzales and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 242 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Flatonia, Waelder, Cistern, Muldoon, Palmeto State Park, Elm Grove, Colony, Newtonville, Floy, Thompsonville, Kirtley, O`Quinn, Freyburg, West Point, Plum, Swiss Alp and Winchester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
