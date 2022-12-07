Effective: 2022-12-11 00:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 12-30" will be possible above 7,000 feet in the Sierra. In the White Mountains, 10-15" will be possible above 7,000 feet. 5-12" will be possible below 7,000 feet in both the Sierra and White Mountains. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to slick and snow packed roadways. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO