Effective: 2022-12-11 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Landry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY PARISH At 307 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Melville, Palmetto, Morrow, Bayou Current, Washington, Lebeau, Big Cane, Grand Prairie and Whiteville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO