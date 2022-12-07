Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Cedar, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; St. Clair; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Kansas and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Now until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Landry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY PARISH At 307 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Melville, Palmetto, Morrow, Bayou Current, Washington, Lebeau, Big Cane, Grand Prairie and Whiteville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central St. Martin and northeastern St. Landry Parishes through 345 AM CST At 315 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Melville to near Port Barre. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Krotz Springs, Leonville, Melville, Palmetto and Port Barre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 01:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL EVANGELINE AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 02:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 315 AM CST. * At 248 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, or 7 miles north of Opelousas, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Opelousas, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 20 and 34. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...North Cass, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Hinckley, Lena Lake and, East Lake areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
