Effective: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches up to 9000 feet and higher amounts possible above 9000 feet. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and dangerous. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. This includes state roads 156, 157, and 158. Chain controls may also be needed in these areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is the first major snow of the season for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. As a result, this may lead to increased traffic on state roads 156, 157, and 158 as people seek recreation.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 44 MINUTES AGO