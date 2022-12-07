Read full article on original website
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle
The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
Applications for New Jersey’s first Youth Council are due soon
Leaders in New Jersey are looking for young people to serve on the state’s inaugural Youth Council and applications are due soon. State lawmakers say it’s an opportunity for people ages 15 to 23 to participate in the civic process. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the program at the beginning of this year, and the state must appoint a 44-member council by January 8, 2023.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in N.Y., N.J.
People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At a public hearing Wednesday...
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses...
Gun violence and public health: Governor-elect Shapiro speaks at American Health Summit
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The 5th Annual Bloomberg American Health Summit began Tuesday morning. The conference is being divided into short panels on various public health issues. Topics include the spread of misinformation, the opioid crisis, obesity, and gun violence.
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is a new legal theory that could conceivably give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections and erode major principles of democracy. The “independent state legislature theory,”...
Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Democrats say they are now in control of the Pennsylvania House after their top leader had herself sworn in a month before the new legislative session begins in order to schedule three critical special elections. Republican leaders called the move a “paperwork insurrection,”...
Bear hunt reinstated immediately in New Jersey
New Jersey Superior Court’s Appellate Division lifted a temporary stay on the state’s black bear hunt Tuesday. Shortly after, the state Fish and Game Council announced that the hunting season would begin the same day when check stations open at 4 p.m. Appellants seeking to stop the hunt,...
Delaware River Basin Commission votes to ban fracking wastewater discharges
The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The Commissioners voted 4-0 on the measure, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of...
Why Warnock’s seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. “The truth is it’s not a 1% difference,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. “It’s a world of difference.”. Warnock’s...
DOJ subpoenas election officials in Pa. and other states Trump disputed
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued...
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same.
N.J. lawmakers tout bill to combat ‘discriminatory’ car insurance policies
During a press conference Monday, New Jersey Senate majority leader Terea Ruiz told a joke about her parents to underscore why she thinks car insurance companies shouldn’t be allowed to determine someone’s premium rate based on their education level. “The trajectory of their driving was extraordinarily different,” Ruiz...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Calculating which party controls a legislative chamber normally requires simple math. But less than a month after the critical midterm election, Democratic and Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania state House are contesting which party can run the body, a dispute that could determine who has the power to call special elections to fill up to four pending vacancies, and shape who lawmakers pick to lead the chamber on Jan. 3.
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North...
N.J. domestic workers’ bill of rights moves ahead in the Senate despite GOP pushback
Advocacy groups in New Jersey are fighting for better working conditions for domestic workers like housekeepers, in-home cooks, and laundry workers. The New Jersey Senate Labor Committee advanced legislation codifying domestic worker protections. Named the “Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights, the bill would provide privacy rights to domestic workers, and require employers and domestic employees to enter into a written contract.
Pennsylvania officials say school-based health centers are needed to bridge equity gaps
If a student at Building 21 Lab School has a headache, stomach issues, or is feeling sick, they can see a doctor or an advanced practice nurse almost immediately, without ever leaving the premises. That’s because Building 21, a small district high school in North Philadelphia, opened a school-based health...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
