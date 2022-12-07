ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Applications for New Jersey’s first Youth Council are due soon

Leaders in New Jersey are looking for young people to serve on the state’s inaugural Youth Council and applications are due soon. State lawmakers say it’s an opportunity for people ages 15 to 23 to participate in the civic process. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the program at the beginning of this year, and the state must appoint a 44-member council by January 8, 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in N.Y., N.J.

People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At a public hearing Wednesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gun violence and public health: Governor-elect Shapiro speaks at American Health Summit

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The 5th Annual Bloomberg American Health Summit began Tuesday morning. The conference is being divided into short panels on various public health issues. Topics include the spread of misinformation, the opioid crisis, obesity, and gun violence.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is a new legal theory that could conceivably give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections and erode major principles of democracy. The “independent state legislature theory,”...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Bear hunt reinstated immediately in New Jersey

New Jersey Superior Court’s Appellate Division lifted a temporary stay on the state’s black bear hunt Tuesday. Shortly after, the state Fish and Game Council announced that the hunting season would begin the same day when check stations open at 4 p.m. Appellants seeking to stop the hunt,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Why Warnock’s seat means so much to Senate Democrats

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. “The truth is it’s not a 1% difference,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. “It’s a world of difference.”. Warnock’s...
GEORGIA STATE
N.J. lawmakers tout bill to combat ‘discriminatory’ car insurance policies

During a press conference Monday, New Jersey Senate majority leader Terea Ruiz told a joke about her parents to underscore why she thinks car insurance companies shouldn’t be allowed to determine someone’s premium rate based on their education level. “The trajectory of their driving was extraordinarily different,” Ruiz...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Calculating which party controls a legislative chamber normally requires simple math. But less than a month after the critical midterm election, Democratic and Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania state House are contesting which party can run the body, a dispute that could determine who has the power to call special elections to fill up to four pending vacancies, and shape who lawmakers pick to lead the chamber on Jan. 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
N.J. domestic workers’ bill of rights moves ahead in the Senate despite GOP pushback

Advocacy groups in New Jersey are fighting for better working conditions for domestic workers like housekeepers, in-home cooks, and laundry workers. The New Jersey Senate Labor Committee advanced legislation codifying domestic worker protections. Named the “Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights, the bill would provide privacy rights to domestic workers, and require employers and domestic employees to enter into a written contract.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
