School board to hold special meeting Wednesday
The Russell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in room 114 of the Russell County Schools ANC. On the agenda is the 2022 fiscal year audit report, the middle school’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, and the review of bids concerning the upgrades of the Russell County Schools Athletic Facility.
School board hits snag with athletic facilities project
The Russell County Board of Education hit a snag in regard to the construction of the school district’s athletic complex with bids coming in significantly higher than expected. Superintendent Michael Ford gave WJRS News more details.
Russell Springs Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to recognize outgoing city councilman Larry Skaggs, outgoing magistrate Larry Holt, Christmas parade winners, and present a fire department award for Michael Grimsley.
RCMS 8th graders can apply for Rogers Explorers Program
Russell County Middle School 8th grade students can now apply for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program through The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Rogers Explorers is an intensive three-day, two-night program held on a leading Kentucky college campus for middle school students who are interested in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
16-year-old Laurel County boy reported missing
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Weekender For Dec. 8–15: Anderson-Dean Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas In Mackville And More
The big event this week is the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade, which happens at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Also check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
Pernod Ricard to Spend $250 Million on New Kentucky Whiskey Facility
A new long-term project is expected to boost the local Kentucky whiskey economy. Pernod Ricard plans to construct a new distillery for bourbon brand Jefferson’s in central Kentucky — just a 30-minute drive from nearby Bardstown, Ky., a popular site for whiskey distilling. Spirits corporation Pernod Ricard holds...
Gerald Bault, age 81, of Russell Springs
Gerald Bault, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was 81 years of age. Born April 9, 1941, in Adair County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Beard Bault. Gerald was the original proprietor of the Parkway Mini Mart and later, the Fairview Mini Mart. He also was a car dealer and salesman for many years. Gerald was a loving and supportive grandfather who enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s various events. He was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church, who enjoyed the company of all his neighbors, friends, and church family. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army.
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
