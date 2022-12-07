Read full article on original website
Related
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave World Cup team? Portugal FA denies exit threat rumors ahead of Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Cristiano Ronaldo still has Portugal role as new stars emerge
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It was early October in Lisbon when four friends set out on a hitchhiking mission to...
Comments / 0