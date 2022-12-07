Read full article on original website
Police advise people to lock up vehicles, garages, homes
The St. Joseph Police Department is strongly advising all city residents and visitors to double-check to make sure their vehicles’ doors are securely locked, even during the daytime. That same advisory applies to keeping all garage doors and home doors locked. During the last half of November there was...
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul
(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
St. Croix Business Owner Arrested on Gun Charges and Assault
A St. Croix business owner was arrested for assault on Wednesday, the V.I. Police Department reported. The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a woman reporting that she was in an altercation with her child’s father, Jamaal Mingo, at his place of business, where he fired a single gunshot in the air, waved, and pointed a firearm at a family member, according to the police report.
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled
ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
St. Louis County snow plow drivers likely reject county’s offer
There is a possible chance of snow plow driver labor strike similar to what happened in January of 2020. St. Louis county snow plow drivers are responsible for their own winter gear. One of the demands from the teamsters local 320 is a $500 yearly stipend for winter clothes and safety-related items. However, St. Louis county’s offer for winter clothes and safety is only $150.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Tripledemic Hits St. Cloud, Emergency Rooms Nearly Filled
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital’s emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. CentraCare President of Performance Excellence, Dr. George Morris, says three viruses are causing a surge in sickness. “We still are seeing COVID. In fact, COVID cases both in our community and nationally are starting to go back up. We’re also seeing influenza have an earlier peak and we’ve seen Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the past, which typically happens late January or February. What’s happening now is all three of them are starting to rise at the same time.”
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
