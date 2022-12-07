Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Tanner Horner Reveals Why He Killed Athena Strand
Athena Strand, 7, was reported missing from her Texas home last week. Her body was discovered two days after her disappearance.
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen slipped through net in 2017 due to ‘clerical error’, podcasters reveal
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen slipped through the net of law enforcement back in 2017 due to a “clerical error”, it has been revealed.Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, creators of the The Murder Sheet podcast, told The Independent on Thursday that a civilian FBI employee mislabeled or misfiled information about Mr Allen when he was interviewed by police not long after the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana.As a result, Mr Allen’s name fell off the radar and the case went unsolved for more than five years.Finally, an investigator trawling through old files uncovered the...
How a Serial Killer Was Caught While 'Literally Trying to Clean His Van of Evidence'
Serial killer Gary Hilton, a survivalist, hunted for victims in national forests in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida On Jan. 1, 2008, 24-year-old University of Georgia graduate Meredith Emerson vanished while hiking with her dog on Georgia's Blood Mountain. The news of her disappearance quickly spread. Calls began to come in about an older man and his red-colored dog who'd been seen hiking near where Emerson disappeared. "Fairly quickly, they were able to broadcast this information, and a former employer of Gary Hilton's, was like, 'That's Gary Hilton,'"...
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources
Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Mexican authorities hunting for 'Ted Bundy'-like serial killer after 3 found dead in Tijuana
Police in Mexico are searching for a man suspected of killing three women in Tijuana that they have compared to the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy.
Killer in Gruesome Idaho Murders Likely Watching Case Unfold: Ex-FBI Agent
"I really believe this is someone in and around their circle," Jennifer Coffindaffer said. "This is someone that has been hurt."
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
Court TV
Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial: Jury Watches Surveillance Video of Defendant
Jurors saw surveillance video of Juan David Ortiz after Erica Pena's escape. Ortiz is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting 4 women in 2018. (12/5/22)
Search of alleged serial killer's land turns up no evidence; daughter says she'll take a polygraph
A woman who alleges her late father was a prolific Iowa serial killer said Friday she's frustrated a law enforcement team spent just two days this week digging and testing soil before declaring it found no evidence to support her claim that he had used the area behind the family's home to bury victims. ...
Man Who Shot a Police Officer in 1981 Identified as Serial Killer 40 Years Later
Joseph Michael Ervin would never have been connected without tremendous advances in DNA.
Richard Cottingham, serial killer known as the "Torso Killer," admits murdering 5 women decades ago, including 23-year-old mom
A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America's most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.
Convicted Tri-State Area Serial Killer Dubbed 'Torso Killer' Confesses To Five Long Island Murders
DNA connected Richard Cottingham to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham has now confessed to the murders of Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Marita Rosado Nieves. Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham has confessed to five murders after striking a plea...
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
Comments / 0