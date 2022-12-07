The jury back with a guilty verdict, but that doesn't mean that the case is over. Now the decision becomes one of responsibility. It took less than an hour for the Douglas County jury to come to a decision over the case of Robert Lee Bennett III, the 42-year old man who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother more than two years ago in Superior. That decision on December 7 was "guilty".

