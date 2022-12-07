(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.

