Grafton infant fighting for life after RSV diagnosis
(Grafton, ND) -- A Grafton infant has found himself in the fight of his life, before he even turned one. Stephanie Bommersbach, the Aunt of baby Dawson, set up a GoFundMe page this week for the little boy, who was diagnosed with RSV last month, at just one month old.
Update: Man involved in Steele County rollover crash identified
(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.
Family of man who died in Cass County Jail files lawsuit
(Fargo, ND) -- The family of a man who died of a medical emergency in the Cass County Jail two years ago is suing in federal court. Family members of Luke Laducer say Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, Essentia Health, and individual employees of the county and hospital denied the 41-year-old Army veteran life-saving medical care.
