Pinellas deputies searching for hit-and-run driver following deadly pedestrian crash in Treasure Island

Read full article on original website
Related
62-year-old man accused of killing person in Treasure Island hit-and-run crash
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Deputies say a 62-year-old man killed a woman during a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening in Treasure Island. John Dennelly was the man behind the wheel of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck and killed Felicia White, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Tampa police investigate fatality traffic crash
Officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday at 11:44 a.m. in the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard.
Pasco deputy car struck while pursuing vehicle leaving burglary scene
A Pasco County deputy's vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.
One person dead in Sarasota car crash
VENICE BEACH, Fla. — A car crash on I-75 near Jacaranda Blvd leaves one person dead. The accident occurred around 10:28 a.m. northbound of I-75. Multiple lanes are close as Florida Highway Patrol assesses the crash and removes the vehicles. The victim was pronounce dead at the scene. FHP...
Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash on Gulf Blvd.
The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
Manatee County deputies looking for missing 12-year-old girl
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon after running away from home, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Scarlett Jameson has not returned to her home in the 3500 block of 14 Street West, according to a sheriff's office news release. Detectives said they believe...
fox13news.com
I-75 northbound reopens following fatal crash in Venice
VENICE, Fla. - Traffic on I-75 northbound in Venice is flowing once again following a fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning. Few details have been released about the crash, but investigators say it occurred around 10:30 a.m. at I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd. The crash shut down the northbound lanes for several...
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
Road Closure due to Traffic Crash Fatality
The incident occurred at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.
‘Gruesome’: Woman bound, stabbed 38 times by boyfriend in North Port, police say
North Port police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened days before Hurricane Ian, according to a Friday press release.
Florida man accidentally shoots at deputy in a fit of road rage
A sheriff’s deputy from Hillsborough County, Fla., was driving away from the county sheriff’s office firing range Wednesday evening when he was shot at from a man in another vehicle.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Bay News 9
Sheriff: Riverview man shoots at Hillsborough deputy in road rage incident
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after shooting at a deputy in a road rage incident. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road near County Road 672. What You...
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
Comments / 3