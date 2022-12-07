ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sunshine returns

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
LATE WEEK DRYING

Dry air is back Thursday with cooler temperatures. Sunshine will rule through Friday. Highs will still be near 50 Thursday, but certainly in the 40s Friday.

WEEKEND EARLY ALERT

A stalled pattern this weekend will maintain a northeast breeze. That wind will pick up ocean moisture and drive it into the coastline, fueling times of light rain and drizzle in eastern and southeastern MA. Right now it looks dreary in the Boston area. Farther inland and north the chance of rain is much lower. In fact, there may even be some sun!

A storm approaching from the west Sunday will run into the same block. That will force a second storm to form off of it along the coast to our south. The resulting storm will intensify offshore. We see it staying too far offshore to be a big player, but some light snow and rain is likely. Accumulations will be in western MA and CT from this one, but if the track changes farther north, we will have to update that.

