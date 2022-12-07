Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Related
Man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend were arrested for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Police identified 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road. Investigators...
WISH-TV
2 arrested in connection with Brownsburg shooting, 1 dead
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two suspects that were involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Brownsburg Thursday, according to Brownsburg Metropolitan Police Department Saturday. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Accidental shooting sends minor to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female minor was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
WISH-TV
Bloomington man charged with possession of cocaine, stolen vehicle in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was charged with possession of cocaine and a stolen vehicle in Sullivan. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 54, near Sullivan. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had...
Fox 19
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case
On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court on Thursday requesting additional funding.
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Officer fires at suspect on near north side; no injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a firearms investigation and issued a traffic stop on a Chevy Yukon occupied by three people just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the investigation the rear passenger was being taken from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer began chasing the suspect.
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
Lafayette middle schooler arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting
A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested after making threats that he would conduct a shooting at a dance Friday evening, police say.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
WISH-TV
IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with...
Comments / 1