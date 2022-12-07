INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a firearms investigation and issued a traffic stop on a Chevy Yukon occupied by three people just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the investigation the rear passenger was being taken from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer began chasing the suspect.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO