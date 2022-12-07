ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

2 arrested in connection with Brownsburg shooting, 1 dead

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two suspects that were involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Brownsburg Thursday, according to Brownsburg Metropolitan Police Department Saturday. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Accidental shooting sends minor to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female minor was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

IMPD: Officer fires at suspect on near north side; no injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a firearms investigation and issued a traffic stop on a Chevy Yukon occupied by three people just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the investigation the rear passenger was being taken from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer began chasing the suspect.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WISH-TV

Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy