Emma Thompson says it’s ‘not really’ fun for her to watch Love Actually

Emma Thompson has said that it is not very fun for her to rewatch Love Actually .

The actor appeared on Tuesday night’s (6 December) episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , on which she spoke about the much-loved 2003 Christmas film.

In it, Thompson, 63, plays Karen, whose husband ( Alan Rickman ) becomes attracted to his younger secretary Mia (Heike Makatsch).

Thompson’s storyline in the romcom is often cited as the film’s most heartbreaking by viewers.

Asked by host Jimmy Fallon whether she ever rewatches the holiday film, Thompson responded: “No! It was 20 years ago.”

He replied: “I know, but isn’t it kind of fun to put it on and go, ‘Oh, I remember where we were when we were doing that?’”

“Not really,” said Thompson. “You just think… I don’t think I was very well paid for that and that was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank… these are the things that you remember.”

Fallon went on to ask Thompson whether fans send her Joni Mitchell CDs in a reference to the film.

In Love Actually , Thompson’s character opens a gift from her husband on Christmas Eve expecting it to be a necklace, only to find it is a Mitchell CD.

She realises that the necklace she saw him purchase was intended for someone else and suspects he is having an affair.

The actor joked that she has a “separate house” for all the CDs she has been sent by fans.

Elsewhere, Thompson spoke about her husband Greg Wise’s recent stint on Strictly Come Dancing .

The Matilda star said she “made” him compete on the hit dancing competition thinking it would be fun.

“It was so not fun,” laughed Thompson.