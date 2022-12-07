ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
Archbishop Carroll Students Create Mosaic for Turnpike Plaza

Three high school girls from Archbishop John Carroll High School paint leaves for a mosaic scene. The Valley Forge Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a new mosaic scene on display starting in early 2023 designed by students from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor participating in the Art Sparks program, reports Catholic Philly.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station

SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail stationPhoto byiseptaphilly.com. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
