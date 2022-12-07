Read full article on original website
suncommunitynews.com
Derrald "Pete" Grass
MORIAH | Derrald "Pete" Grass of Moriah, N.Y., passed away Dec. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Carl and Bertha Grass. Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving during the Korean War Era. After serving his country, he attended Paul Smith's College and then went on to be a Teamster truck driver for many years. He always knew he wanted to drive something big.
suncommunitynews.com
Raymond "Lee" Pelkey
JAY | Raymond "Lee" Pelkey, 78, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in Jay, N.Y., at home, peacefully in his sleep. Lee was born on July 7, 1944, in Schenectady, N.Y., to Raymond and Mary Pelkey. Lee graduated from AuSable Valley High School in 1962 and went on to serve...
suncommunitynews.com
Charlie Whitesell
PLATTSBURGH | Charlie Whitesell, 82, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1940, in Rockbridge County, Va., the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Blackwell) Whitesell. He graduated from Brownsburg High in Brownsburg, Va., in 1958. Charlie served in the United States Air...
Larger ranger force to patrol the Adirondacks
More forest rangers will be patrolling the Adirondack Park and its outskirts than ever before, following the graduation of 38 new recruits on Friday in Lake Placid. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has assigned 22 new forest rangers to regions covering the Adirondack Park bringing the grand total to 68 rangers. Rosters on DEC’s website show 46 rangers patrolling the same area currently, not including captains and lieutenants.
suncommunitynews.com
New fundraiser jump-starts 2023 community events in Ti
TICONDEROGA | The Best 4th In The North and FallFest committees have announced a new fundraiser entitled "Boom, Scoot & Boogie." This evening of country music, down-home barbecue, raffles, and fun will support the Best 4th In The North celebration, FallFest and the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP). Guests are encouraged to wear their most festive 4th of July apparel or a country-themed get-up.
Route 7 crash injures Brandon man, closes road
State troopers said a medical event caused a Brandon man to drive into a utility pole off Route 7 in Pittsford Tuesday afternoon.
Addison Independent
County’s nursing home eyed for big renovations
Helen Porter Rehabilitation & Nursing next year will undergo an estimated $4.5 million in exterior and interior renovations aimed at making the facility safer, more functional and more aesthetically pleasing to those who reside, receive treatment and visit there. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that...
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Charlotte yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway at around 5:00 p.m. Police say that Tabarreon Burris, of Charlotte, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Burris was placed under...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Platts student-parent count not yet certain
Danielle Garneau, who is understanding of student-parents’ struggles, keeps photos of her children in her office. One photo shows her son joining her in her research. A Cardinal Points article published Nov. 4 reported the experiences of a professor and a student juggling their responsibilities as caregivers as well as work and study at SUNY Plattsburgh.
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Sharon leads to charges
SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
suncommunitynews.com
Town of Plattsburgh to host snowmobile safety course
Youth aged 10-18 can complete the free course to receive a safety certificate. PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will be sponsoring a New York State Certified Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Town Office on 151 Banker Road. It will be from...
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Man convicted for attempting to kidnap a young girl
The Washington County DA's Office has convicted a man of attempting to kidnap a young girl as she got off her school bus.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police Union collects $13K worth of toys during annual drive
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — It's the season of giving, and for the sixth year in a row, the Plattsburgh Police Union is getting in on the holiday spirit by collecting toys for area children. So far, the union has collected more than $13,000 worth of toys, all donated by North...
Police in Upstate NY Want to Brighten Your Day – After They Pull You Over!
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
suncommunitynews.com
Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"
Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
