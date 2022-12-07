ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriah, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Derrald "Pete" Grass

MORIAH | Derrald "Pete" Grass of Moriah, N.Y., passed away Dec. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Carl and Bertha Grass. Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving during the Korean War Era. After serving his country, he attended Paul Smith's College and then went on to be a Teamster truck driver for many years. He always knew he wanted to drive something big.
MORIAH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Raymond "Lee" Pelkey

JAY | Raymond "Lee" Pelkey, 78, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in Jay, N.Y., at home, peacefully in his sleep. Lee was born on July 7, 1944, in Schenectady, N.Y., to Raymond and Mary Pelkey. Lee graduated from AuSable Valley High School in 1962 and went on to serve...
JAY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Charlie Whitesell

PLATTSBURGH | Charlie Whitesell, 82, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1940, in Rockbridge County, Va., the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Blackwell) Whitesell. He graduated from Brownsburg High in Brownsburg, Va., in 1958. Charlie served in the United States Air...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Larger ranger force to patrol the Adirondacks

More forest rangers will be patrolling the Adirondack Park and its outskirts than ever before, following the graduation of 38 new recruits on Friday in Lake Placid. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has assigned 22 new forest rangers to regions covering the Adirondack Park bringing the grand total to 68 rangers. Rosters on DEC’s website show 46 rangers patrolling the same area currently, not including captains and lieutenants.
LAKE PLACID, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New fundraiser jump-starts 2023 community events in Ti

TICONDEROGA | The Best 4th In The North and FallFest committees have announced a new fundraiser entitled "Boom, Scoot & Boogie." This evening of country music, down-home barbecue, raffles, and fun will support the Best 4th In The North celebration, FallFest and the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP). Guests are encouraged to wear their most festive 4th of July apparel or a country-themed get-up.
TICONDEROGA, NY
Addison Independent

County’s nursing home eyed for big renovations

Helen Porter Rehabilitation & Nursing next year will undergo an estimated $4.5 million in exterior and interior renovations aimed at making the facility safer, more functional and more aesthetically pleasing to those who reside, receive treatment and visit there. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Charlotte yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway at around 5:00 p.m. Police say that Tabarreon Burris, of Charlotte, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Burris was placed under...
CHARLOTTE, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Platts student-parent count not yet certain

Danielle Garneau, who is understanding of student-parents’ struggles, keeps photos of her children in her office. One photo shows her son joining her in her research. A Cardinal Points article published Nov. 4 reported the experiences of a professor and a student juggling their responsibilities as caregivers as well as work and study at SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Sharon leads to charges

SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
SHARON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Town of Plattsburgh to host snowmobile safety course

Youth aged 10-18 can complete the free course to receive a safety certificate. PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will be sponsoring a New York State Certified Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Town Office on 151 Banker Road. It will be from...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"

Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Jericho

JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
JERICHO, VT

