Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades
CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
No students were hurt in a deadly crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to officials. 1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest …. No students were hurt in a deadly crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area...
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. 1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle …. The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.;...
‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in Cabo when she...
New details released in fatal motorcycle crash involving school bus in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area. The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South...
Local News Roundup: Moore County power substation attack; SCOTUS case out of North Carolina; light rail Silver Line update
Duke Energy customers in Moore County, North Carolina, who were without power for days due to a shooting of substation equipment, now have power after extensive repairs that took most of the week. We’ll recap what happened and what the governor had to say. The U. S. Supreme Court...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site in the fall of 2022. Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal …. Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports...
Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon
CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter …. Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although...
