ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades

CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in Cabo when she...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter …. Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy