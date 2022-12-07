Read full article on original website
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals what Argentina players told him after game as ex-Man Utd manager confirms retirement
LOUIS VAN GAAL revealed that he was teased by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the Netherland's defeat to Argentina on penalties. The Dutch crashed out of the World Cup after Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in the shoot-out. Wout Weghorst's dramatic late brace, including a 101st minute leveller,...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Fans all say same thing as footage emerges showing Dutch players trying to put off Argentina in dramatic shootout loss
ARGENTINA'S World Cup win over Holland descended into chaos during the penalty shootout - after threatening to boil over throughout. Footage has emerged of the Dutch players trying to put off the Argentina stars before they took their penalties. After Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed Holland's first two...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Serves Up World Cup Glamour in Midi Dress & Metallic Pumps to Cheer for Portugal
Georgina Rodríguez brought glamour to the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The model watched Portugal’s last game against Switzerland this week and cheered for her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, in sleek style. In a post on an Instagram post made on Dec. 7, Rodríguez showed off her versatile outfit. She wore a black strapless dress underneath a lengthy sage green cardigan made of a silky material. For accessories, Rodríguez stacked on the jewelry — her look included a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace, layered bangles and bracelets, a watch, rings, and brilliantly shining stud earrings to match. She also carried a white quilted...
Soccer-Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Neymar said on Friday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Teary-Eyed, Unfulfilling World Cup Ending
Ronaldo, 37, has likely played his last World Cup minute, it coming as a substitute in a match whose outcome he could not influence, all while his club options dwindle.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal deny reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out on Portugal’s World Cup campaign. The 37-year-old started on the bench for Tuesday’s last-16 win against Switzerland by Fernando Santos, having reacted poorly to being substituted in the final group game against South Korea.
Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Socceroos legend calls for disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo to play a leadership role from the bench or risk disrupting Portugal's World Cup chances
Socceroos legend Robbie Slater believes how Cristiano Ronaldo behaves on the bench could make or break Portugal's World Cup chances ahead of their quarter-final against tournament surprise package Morocco. Slater, who played 44 internationals for Australia, said the maligned Manchester United striker needed to accept his role as a role-player...
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Argentina for disorderly conduct during quarterfinal against Netherlands
FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against both the Argentina soccer federation and the Netherlands for its players actions in what was a contentious ending to their World Cup quarterfinal match. FIFA charged Argentina in particular under the "order and security at matches" section of their disciplinary code. The quarterfinal...
England report: Two former Premier League managers on shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate is under contract until the end of 2024
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Neymar’s International Real Estate Portfolio
Currently participating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (more widely known simply as Neymar) has made a prodigious name for himself as one of the best footballers in the world. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that this year Forbes placed him in the number four spot on their annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes—his estimated $95 million earnings in 2022 put him behind only Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, legendary basketball player Lebron James, and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, who took the number one spot. Neymar—who plays as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s national team and formerly played for Brazilian football club Santos—has naturally racked up an extremely expensive roster of luxury properties. Below, we look at some of his most prolific real estate dealings.
Wout Weghorst reveals altercation with Lionel Messi after heated quarter-final
Dutch striker Wout Weghorst says he was left 'disappointed' by the conduct of Lionel Messi after Argentina's World Cup victory against the Netherlands.
