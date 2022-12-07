ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Serves Up World Cup Glamour in Midi Dress & Metallic Pumps to Cheer for Portugal

Georgina Rodríguez brought glamour to the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The model watched Portugal’s last game against Switzerland this week and cheered for her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, in sleek style. In a post on an Instagram post made on Dec. 7, Rodríguez showed off her versatile outfit. She wore a black strapless dress underneath a lengthy sage green cardigan made of a silky material. For accessories, Rodríguez stacked on the jewelry — her look included a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace, layered bangles and bracelets, a watch, rings, and brilliantly shining stud earrings to match. She also carried a white quilted...
The Guardian

Portugal deny reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out on Portugal’s World Cup campaign. The 37-year-old started on the bench for Tuesday’s last-16 win against Switzerland by Fernando Santos, having reacted poorly to being substituted in the final group game against South Korea.
The Independent

Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Daily Mail

Socceroos legend calls for disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo to play a leadership role from the bench or risk disrupting Portugal's World Cup chances

Socceroos legend Robbie Slater believes how Cristiano Ronaldo behaves on the bench could make or break Portugal's World Cup chances ahead of their quarter-final against tournament surprise package Morocco. Slater, who played 44 internationals for Australia, said the maligned Manchester United striker needed to accept his role as a role-player...
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
architecturaldigest.com

Inside Neymar’s International Real Estate Portfolio

Currently participating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (more widely known simply as Neymar) has made a prodigious name for himself as one of the best footballers in the world. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that this year Forbes placed him in the number four spot on their annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes—his estimated $95 million earnings in 2022 put him behind only Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, legendary basketball player Lebron James, and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, who took the number one spot. Neymar—who plays as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s national team and formerly played for Brazilian football club Santos—has naturally racked up an extremely expensive roster of luxury properties. Below, we look at some of his most prolific real estate dealings.

