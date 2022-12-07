Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is Pregnant
4 Great Burger Places in California
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengths
Be Santa's Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This Christmas
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his missing 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. According to KTLA-TV, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Inglewood Police Department officers went to a woman’s home on the 300 block of North Market Street after she called regarding her missing granddaughter. The woman reportedly told police her son, Jayveyon Burley, drove to Long Beach to retrieve his two children, but when he got back to Inglewood, only Burley’s son was with him.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Father Charged After Police Find the Body of a 1-Year-Old Girl in a Calif. River
Authorities arrested the father of a baby girl found dead in the Los Angeles River after she was reported missing by her grandmother, according to multiple outlets. Citing Inglewood police, KTLA-TV reports 22-year-old Jayveyon Burley has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his daughter, 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley.
texasbreaking.com
Black Father Now in Jail After Failing to Return Home with One of His Children
After his just a-year-old daughter, Leliana Dream Burley, was discovered dead in the Los Angeles River on December 5, a man was detained on suspicion of murder. Jayveyon Burley, the father, was identified as 22 years old, and he was arrested and sent to the Inglewood Police Department. On December...
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
Candlelight vigil held for 1-year-old girl found dead in Los Angeles River
A candlelight vigil was held in Long Beach on Wednesday night to mourn the death of a 1-year-old girl whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. Over 100 people gathered to support a young mother while remembering her baby girl who was first reported missing late Sunday night. The remains of the victim, […]
1 dead after violent crash in West LA
At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Dog owner fights off attack on pet by mountain lion P-22 in Silver Lake
A mountain lion believed to be the famous P-22 attacked and injured a small dog in Silver Lake until he was scared off by the pet's owner.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are searching for a gordito who stole a purse from a car parked at a gym
On the morning of November 25, 2022, this man is suspected of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of LA Fitness located at 6400 Irvine Blvd. The suspect(s) smashed the victim’s car window and took a purse. The man pictured used the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks
Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Rancho Cucamonga deputy goes above and beyond to save baby's life
While on the I-210 Freeway in Upland, Larheimy and Marcus Childress unexpectedly had the scare of their lives when their 1-year-old son Ashton, who was battling a bad cold and coughing up phlegm, suddenly stopped breathing. "He started closing his eyes, holding his head, like not fighting," said Larheimy. "It was the worst feeling."Ashton's condition sent her into an absolute panic and started screaming at her husband to call 911 and pull over. Luckily, as they exited the freeway they spotted a Rancho Cucamonga Police Department patrol car sitting on Carnelian Avenue. Deputy Todd Seckrater was sitting in his patrol car helping...
Inglewood father arrested for murder of his one-year-old found dead in the LA River
Inglewood Police arrested Jayveyon Burley for murder and child endangerment after his one-year-old daughter's body was recovered in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.On Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Inglewood police responded to a call of an at-risk missing person in the 300 block of North Market Street. The grandmother of one-year-old Leilani Burley was concerned of her granddaughter's whereabouts. The grandmother informed police that her son, Jayveyon Burley, who lives with her, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother and when he returned home, he arrived with only one child.During the course of the investigation, Leilani's remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246
4 men kick down door of Valley Glen apartment, fatally shoot man and set home on fire, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot and two dogs were also dead inside a Valley Glen apartment that caught fire overnight. Police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
International Business Times
Senior Dog Fallen Into Sinkhole At LA Home Rescued [Video]
An elderly dog was in distress for hours after she fell several feet into a deep hole Wednesday evening at a home in Los Angeles County's Willowbrook community. Firefighters attempted the rescue for about three hours before successfully bringing the 15-year-old dog named Mayahuel to safety. Rescue crews from the...
