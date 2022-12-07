Inglewood Police arrested Jayveyon Burley for murder and child endangerment after his one-year-old daughter's body was recovered in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.On Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Inglewood police responded to a call of an at-risk missing person in the 300 block of North Market Street. The grandmother of one-year-old Leilani Burley was concerned of her granddaughter's whereabouts. The grandmother informed police that her son, Jayveyon Burley, who lives with her, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother and when he returned home, he arrived with only one child.During the course of the investigation, Leilani's remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO