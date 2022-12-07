ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his missing 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. According to KTLA-TV, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Inglewood Police Department officers went to a woman’s home on the 300 block of North Market Street after she called regarding her missing granddaughter. The woman reportedly told police her son, Jayveyon Burley, drove to Long Beach to retrieve his two children, but when he got back to Inglewood, only Burley’s son was with him.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks

Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach

A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

Rancho Cucamonga deputy goes above and beyond to save baby's life

While on the I-210 Freeway in Upland, Larheimy and Marcus Childress unexpectedly had the scare of their lives when their 1-year-old son Ashton, who was battling a bad cold and coughing up phlegm, suddenly stopped breathing. "He started closing his eyes, holding his head, like not fighting," said Larheimy. "It was the worst feeling."Ashton's condition sent her into an absolute panic and started screaming at her husband to call 911 and pull over. Luckily, as they exited the freeway they spotted a Rancho Cucamonga Police Department patrol car sitting on Carnelian Avenue. Deputy Todd Seckrater was sitting in his patrol car helping...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Inglewood father arrested for murder of his one-year-old found dead in the LA River

Inglewood Police arrested Jayveyon Burley for murder and child endangerment after his one-year-old daughter's body was recovered in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.On Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Inglewood police responded to a call of an at-risk missing person in the 300 block of North Market Street. The grandmother of one-year-old Leilani Burley was concerned of her granddaughter's whereabouts. The grandmother informed police that her son, Jayveyon Burley, who lives with her, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother and when he returned home, he arrived with only one child.During the course of the investigation, Leilani's remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246 
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
International Business Times

Senior Dog Fallen Into Sinkhole At LA Home Rescued [Video]

An elderly dog was in distress for hours after she fell several feet into a deep hole Wednesday evening at a home in Los Angeles County's Willowbrook community. Firefighters attempted the rescue for about three hours before successfully bringing the 15-year-old dog named Mayahuel to safety. Rescue crews from the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

