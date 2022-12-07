Stories of Hope: KidsZone student dreams of playing for Miami, but college comes first

My name is Dylan Braithwaite. I am 10 years old, turning 11 on Dec. 28. I am in fifth grade and go to Bunnell Elementary.

I love school and I love being able to be with Ms. Steffens. Ms. Steffens is why I joined KidsZone. She was my third-grade teacher and I wanted to keep learning from her, so I joined the club. In KidsZone we get to learn about outdoor activities, do projects with each other and I get to read and learn math, which are my favorite subjects.

I have been in the program for two years and last year we worked on a project where we designed an app on a poster, and we presented it in front of people. KidsZone has helped me improve my grades since starting the program last year. I think more kids should join KidsZone because you can get help with schoolwork, get food if you are hungry, and we learned how to be kinder to each other.

I also really like football. I have been playing football for six years and want to be in the NFL and play for the Dolphins one day. First, I must go to college and get a second job because you can’t get paid while in college if you want to get drafted for the NFL.

I would love a Dolphins jersey for Christmas or to even be able to go see them in person. I would also like to get my puppy, Prissy, some new toys, since she doesn’t have a lot yet.

About this series: The FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. FBH Community hosts programs such as Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone, TeenZone, FBHonors and Change the Code, Pierson Family Literacy, Homes Bring Hope and the FBH Prosperity Initiative help hardworking families struggling with hunger, housing insecurity, underemployment, and low levels of literacy. Overhead is covered by the Hosseini Family Foundation, so 100% of donations go directly to the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, email info@foodbringshope.org.