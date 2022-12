Kentucky has received a commitment from former Alabama reserve offensive guard Tanner Bowles, he announced on Kentucky Sports Radio. Bowles has played 74 offensive snaps over four years with the Crimson Tide. Most of those opportunities have come late game so 53 of those snaps have come as a run blocker. The Glasgow, Kentucky native has played in more games this season (10) than he has in the other three seasons combined (6). In 2022, he received a 70.9 grade from PFF. As a recruit in the 2019 class, he was considered the nation's No. 19 offensive guard by the 247Sports Composite. He would have two years to play seasons.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO