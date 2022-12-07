ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

These 3 holiday events are coming to the Peoria Civic Center. Here's what to know

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
 3 days ago
As the holidays roll around, the Peoria Civic Center is hosting its final events of the year.

Eventgoers can see “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 and 11. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” will come to the Civic Center on Dec. 15, and the “PNC New Year's Eve Kid's Countdown” will take place on Dec. 31.

Here is some information eventgoers should know.

The shows

Peoria Ballet will offer three performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Civic Center’s theater.

On Dec. 10, there are showings at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The ballet will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11. Tickets range from $10 to $50 before fees and taxes.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze” will be held in the Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. The show “will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.”

Most seats in the balconies cost $45 or $59 before taxes and fees. On the main floor of the theater, prices range from $45 to $99.

The “PNC New Year's Eve Kid's Countdown” is free to the public and will begin at 3 p.m. The event, which will take place in the Civic Center’s Exhibit Halls and patio next to Peoria’s City Hall, will feature a variety of events and performances for children to enjoy.

Parking near the Civic Center

There are two parking lots at the Peoria Civic Center. The Fulton lot is situated at the intersection of Fulton and Southwest Monroe Street, while the Marquee lot is just off Kumpf Boulevard. Neither lot accepts cash.

Metered street parking is free after 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Before then, meters charge $1 per hour and accept quarters, nickels and dimes.

Restaurants

There are a number of restaurants located within a mile or less of Peoria’s Civic Center. Restaurants include:

  • Honey Sugar's Café
  • Rhythm Kitchen Music Café

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com

