ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down abruptly

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned. The surprise announcement came from Board President Patti Sholler-Barber last night at the conclusion of the third closed session they have held in the past week. The board statement said that her departure came by “mutual agreement.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy