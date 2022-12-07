Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
Kalamazoo County introduces new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Terrell Cole has been appointed as the new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services for Kalamazoo County. Cole is set to take over for interim Deputy County Administrator Patsy Moore effective January 17, 2023. Cole joins the County from Cleveland OH where he spent...
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down abruptly
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned. The surprise announcement came from Board President Patti Sholler-Barber last night at the conclusion of the third closed session they have held in the past week. The board statement said that her departure came by “mutual agreement.”
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
18-year-old male booked into Kalamazoo County Jail after high speed chase in stolen car
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – An 18-year-old male is in the Kalamazoo County Jail following a late Sunday afternoon high speed police chase which started in Kalamazoo and ended in Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police say the chase last for about a half hour. It started at about 4:30...
Battle Creek police searching for man accused of threatening to kill a woman
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have filed multiple felony charges against a 30-year-old man following an incident that started as a domestic situation call at The Arbors apartments off Capital Avenue SW. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors where a...
