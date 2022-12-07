ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks

Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
Miami Herald

‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims

For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
MIAMI, FL
The Hill

House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections

A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
US News and World Report

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence

(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
Axios

Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire

The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
Axios

Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

U.S. says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov....
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?

Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...

