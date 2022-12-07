Read full article on original website
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
President Biden is Considering Sending Haitian Migrants Out of Texas
The Biden administration is considering sending Haitian migrants to land used to house dangerous terrorists. But several Haitian rights groups are requesting to prevent ending the refugees to Guantanamo Bay.
U.S. warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
The government of the Dominican Republic is pushing back against a U.S. Embassy warning to dark-skinned American tourists that stepped-up enforcement against Haitian migrants in the Caribbean nation could lead to their being racially profiled or detained.
‘This is obscene.’ Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Keys on boat
A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Armed gangs massacre Haitians and torch town north of the capital
At least 11 Haitians were massacred by armed gangs in a rural town north of Port-au-Prince, the locality’s interim leader confirmed Thursday.
Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks
Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
U.S. sanctions more Haitians, including the relatives of people accused of corruption
A former director of Haiti’s customs administration and an “immediate” family member are being sanctioned by the U.S. State Department along with relatives of a current member of the Haitian Senate.
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections
A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire
The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
U.S. says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov....
Made in Miami: How a South Florida plot to oust Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse led to his murder
Through phone records, police reports and witness and participant accounts, authorities are piecing together how a plot to oust a president led to an assassination.
Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?
Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...
