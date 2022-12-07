Read full article on original website
Taylor-Catterall Promoter Hints at Improved ‘Judging’ Process For Rematch
Promoter Ben Shalom wants to roll out an improved judging protocol for the upcoming junior welterweight title bout between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. Shalom, the head of Boxxer, did not specifically say what such an improvement would look like or entail. In any case, Shalom made it clear that he wants some element of reform for the rematch since the first fight was regarded by many as one of the worst decisions in recent British boxing history.
Arijan Goricki vs. Luis Millan on December 17 For IBO International Strap
Arijan "Archie" Goricki returns against Luis "El Bebe" Millan at the Bilankusa Arena in Solin, Croatia on December 17, live on Arena Sport Fight. The IBO International featherweight title will be at stake. ‘Archie’ (13-1-1, 6 KOs) coming off a unanimous point win against Georgian Giorgi Gachechiladze at Hermann-Hepper-Halle, Tuebingen,...
Poor Performances Could Entice Bigger Names To The Negotiating Table Says Bozy Ennis
The spotlight is burning brighter than ever as Jaron “Boots” Ennis becomes a more prominent name. Following several highlight-reel level knockouts, including against Sergey Lipinets, Thomas Dulorme, and Custio Clayton - the soft-spoken welterweight contender has been pegged as the division’s next big thing. Ultimately, while his...
