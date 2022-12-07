Read full article on original website
IUP TO HOLD WINTER COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
IUP is gearing up for winter commencement ceremonies today. A total of 551 students will take part in both ceremonies. Of that total, 363 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded, along with 153 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees, and five associate degrees. Graduate students will kick-off ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed by undergraduate ceremonies at 1 p.m. Students completing degrees in December and January are eligible to take part in Saturday’s ceremonies.
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
On Thursday, the IUP Council of Trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. During his report IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll talked about what inspired the University to look into this course. If all goes well with the research...
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
2022 RENDA MEDIA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAMS UNVEILED
The 2022 IRMC High School Football season is officially in the books and Renda Media is proud to announce this year’s All-Star High School Football teams. 2022 Renda Media All-Star High School Football Team. Renda Media would like to thank the Indiana Regional Medical Center for continuing to be...
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
IUP TO START WINTER BREAK WITH SUNDAY DOUBLEHEADER
Action picks up this weekend for both IUP basketball teams. Both had an extensive break due to finals week, but with that in the rearview mirror, they look to open winter break with back-to-back wins on Sunday. Jack Benedict previews Sunday’s slate of games at the KCAC. Airtime for...
ROSEANN’S LAST DAY IS TODAY
A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING MANOR TWP TEEN
Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
DIOR JOHNSON PLEADS GUILTY TO TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES
Pitt basketball could be without freshman Dior Johnson for a while, as it was announced that he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence Friday morning. Pittsburgh police said on September 5th, Johnson allegedly slapped a woman who he was in a relationship with, saying he punched her multiple times and pushed her head into a pillow. Johnson was charged in October with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and false imprisonment.
