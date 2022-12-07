Read full article on original website
Related
Survivor of communist China warns CCP will use 'any means necessary' to end protests before ceding control
Survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet described the uprising in China as a 'watershed' moment but fears it won't lead to the CCP's undoing as experts predict.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says
COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights
Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
A student leader who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests says Xi Jinping is showing a 'rare display of weakness' by relaxing the zero-COVID policy
Zhou Fengsuo, who was sent to a Chinese re-education camp after the Tiananmen protest, said he was "in tears" watching the weekend protests in China.
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
msn.com
FBI chief says shadowy Chinese police stations in the US are 'outrageous' and he's 'very concerned'
Slide 1 of 33: There are currently 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry. The latest country to pass legislation was Slovenia, which did so on October 4, 2022. Most countries have legalized same-sex marriage via legislation, but some were through court decisions. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. People fighting for same-sex marriage rights around the world have seen global support increase in recent years. Australia, Malta, and Germany legalized same-sex marriage in 2017, and Taiwan made history in 2019, becoming the first government in Asia to welcome legislation on marriage equality. Slovenia became the first post-communist country to legalize it on October 4, 2022, after the Constitutional Court of Slovenia overturned a prior ban on same-sex marriages in July, arguing that it violated the country's constitution. The court gave the Slovenian government six months to pass legislation to rectify it. "With these changes, we are recognizing the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time," State Secretary Simon Maljevac told lawmakers at the time. There are currently only 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry.Keep scrolling to read the full list:
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?
Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
Washington Examiner
The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere
China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
Democrats express ‘deep concern’ about reported Twitter suppression of protests in China
Three House Democrats sent a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to express “deep concern” following reports of video evidence of protests in China being suppressed on the platform. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Jackie Speier (Calif.) sent the letter to request information about recent “malicious” activities in China and…
Sand Hills Express
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
A Report on China's Opium War Against the United States | Opinion
The economic and territorial concessions wrung from the humiliated Chinese emperor were not forgotten. Now, taking a page from Britain's playbook, China has turned the tables and is fostering an opioid epidemic in the United States.
China announces a rollback of its strict anti-COVID-19 measures
China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its restrictive anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings.
China lends billions to poor countries. Is that a burden ... or a blessing?
Chinese leaders have often boasted about their country's "miracle" progressin alleviating poverty and indicated their willingness to share their expertise with other nations. Take its "Belt and Road Initiative," also known as the New Silk Road. China has spent nearly one trillion dollars in the last decade building highways, railways, ports and energy plants from east Asia to Europe in a bid to boost global trade.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0