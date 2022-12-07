What to expect from Seacoast economy in 2023. Our panel of experts weighs in.

Brian Gottlob acknowledges that 2023 “is definitely setting up to be a difficult year.”

“I have not yet made the call that we’re going into a recession, but the odds are uncomfortably high,” Gottlob, director of the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, said during a recent interview.

He predicted that “it’s going to take a lot of good fortune” to keep the economy from going into recession as we start the new year.

There are a number of issues that could lead to what he says is the “worst-case scenario, which certainly is recession.”

Gottlob pointed to rising inflation rates, rising across-the-board energy costs and, in New Hampshire, rising electricity costs.

“It’s not going to be a great year,” he said. “It’s going to be a difficult year.”

How likely is a recession in 2023?

“The most likely way for the country to enter a recession,” he said, “is if inflation doesn’t go down as fast as the Federal Reserve would like, and it continues to raise interest rates.”

“That would squelch economic activity, that’s a real risk,” he added.

Another potential recession trigger is “an oil shock,” which he said has historically caused recessions.

At the same time, Gottlob believes “there’s some cause, I won’t say to be optimistic but to not be overly discouraged or feel definitely like we’re going into recession.”

He noted that overall “people didn’t spend a lot during the pandemic,” which left many with “excess savings” as we head into the downturn.

“They enter that a little bit better prepared and debt levels are pretty low,” he said.

What is the best case scenario?

In terms of a best-case scenario for the 2023 economy, Gottlob said that would involve “inflation starting to ease,” so the Federal Reserve can stop raising interest rates.

“Job growth would slow so wage pressures start to ease,” he said, while acknowledging that “the economy will definitely slow. It’s starting to slow now.”

The realistic hope is 2023 will see “a minimal growth economy,” rather than a “negative growth economy,” he said.

“Nobody is expecting a great year in 2023,” he said. “We have to hope inflation slows so the Federal Reserve doesn’t do things that will force us into a recession.”

He sees more “of a stagnant job market” in 2023 as the economy slows, rather than a negative one.

Companies will be reluctant to layoff employees

Whatever is coming in 2023, Gottlob believes many companies will be “really reluctant to lay people off, even if economic conditions worsen.”

Companies learned during the pandemic how difficult it is to hire and retain good employees, he said, particularly in fields that have faced hiring difficulties, like health care and some teaching professions.

“Hospitality sectors still have openings, manufacturing sectors still have openings … and manufacturing is becoming much more technology-intensive, which requires new skill sets,” he said. “I think most sectors are still struggling to fill all the open positions.”

Gottlob predicted that while the struggling economy will lead to “a softening in the amount of job openings, demand is not going to fall off the table.”

“They’ll be layoffs no doubt, but a lot of places are going to be very reluctant to cut employees,” he said.

Gottlob also weighed in on what he called “the whole job quitting phenomenon” during the pandemic.

He saw it more as people “changing jobs rather than stepping out of the labor force.”

And the key thing they were looking for is more flexibility in terms of “work-life balance,” along with the ability to work remotely.

Public sector struggling to hire

One job sector that struggled during the past few years is state governments, which can not as easily provide things like “higher wages and more job flexibility,” he said.

“The divide between the number of job openings and number of hires is as wide as it’s ever been in government,” he said.

UNH economics professor predicts recession

Bruce Elmslie, a professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire, believes the country will enter a recession in 2023.

“That’s my expectation. The difficulty right now is we’re kind of in unprecedented times,” he said during a recent interview. "It’s a strange situation where the Fed has raised interest rates very quickly.”

Yet, he said, “the unemployment rate is still at a very low level.”

“Inflation is still high even though it’s coming down a little bit,” he said. “Wage growth is higher than you’d think it would be.”

Low-income people will be hit hardest

Elmslie pointed out that the recession will hit those people hardest who are least prepared to handle it.

“As always, when you have something hitting the economy, it hits the lower-income people the hardest,” Elmslie said. ”Whether it’s changes in the employment rate, inflation, the high price of gas, the high cost of heating oil, it always hits the lower income.”

He noted that if a lower-income worker loses his or her job in a recession, “unemployment doesn’t cover everything and things can snowball very quickly.”

“People with higher income tend to have higher savings, more to fall back on,” Elmslie said.

US expected to bounce back faster than Europe

Despite his prediction of a recession, Elmslie believes the United States is in a stronger position to recover in 2023 than the rest of the world.

“I think there’ s going to be a lot of money coming to the United States seeking security,” he said. “I expect we’ll be the ones who will be leading the world out of recession.”

That’s because, he said, typically “our unemployment rates are below Europe’s” and “our labor markets are more flexible than European markets.”

That means, Elmslie said, that companies in the U.S. will be able to act more quickly – including hiring new employees or hiring back people who had been laid off – when the recovery starts.

Plus, “what happened to our energy costs compared to energy costs in Europe, they’re not even close,” he said. “We’re in a better position. We’ve taken a hit with increased energy costs. It’s not what you’ve seen in other parts of the world, especially Europe.”

“I think the U.S. is headed for a recession, but we’ll also lead our way out of it. We’ll be OK,” he added.

Chamber: Seacoast's diverse economy will be resilient

Ben VanCamp, president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, says he hears “good things from our local business community.”

“There are still lingering supply chain issues here and there, there’s still concern out there for sure,” he said. “I think day to day people are having good results, restaurants seem to be doing well.”

In terms of what happens in 2023, VanCamp said “the beauty of Portsmouth’s economy is it’s really diverse.”

“People talk a lot about downtown, the retail shops, the restaurants and the hotels, but there’s also the Pease Tradeport, which is a big job creator,” he said. “There’s also a lot of money being spent on construction and the related fields.”

“People are busy, that’s what I’m hearing,” VanCamp added.

Energy and housing costs matter

In terms of ongoing challenges to the economy, he pointed to energy costs and staffing challenges.

“It’s a big concern if you’re a big consumer of energy, like in the manufacturing field,” he said. “We’ve even noticed it here (at the Chamber). Our energy bills are higher than we’ve seen in a long time.”

He acknowledged that rising energy costs are “going to be a direct hit to a lot of bottom lines.”

VanCamp remains concerned about both the lack of housing in the area and the higher price of housing.

“Home prices are not sustainable long-term,” he said.

But he believes Portsmouth is in “a very interesting place” to survive a recession if one comes.

“We’re one of the few communities in the state where you have a really robust manufacturing sector, and you also have this thriving hospitality sector,” he said. “We’re very unique in the state in a lot of ways and that’s what helped us during the pandemic.”