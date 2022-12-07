Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Sunshine returns: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 9, 2022
We have sunshine returning today. 3News' Jason Mikell has the hour-by-hour details in his morning weather forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022.
WKYC
Cloudy conditions continue with peeks of sunshine possible: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 8, 2022
More clouds today, but some sunshine could break through later. Jason Mikell has the hour-by-hour details in his morning weather forecast for December 8, 2022.
WKYC
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for December 9, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $379 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
R.A.K.E helping families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season
CLEVELAND — The organization R.A.K.E., or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, has been doing good work in Cleveland and beyond for almost 10 years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "So whether it's DJing a...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Holiday films at Aut-O- Rama, Twinkle in the 216, and Photos with Santa at Taps and Tails
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
Workers at Ohio GM joint venture battery plant vote to join UAW
DETROIT — Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.
What’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after release from Russian prison, 2 inmates escape in Lorain, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 8, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian prison camp, what we know about...
Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season
COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
WKYC
ODNR officers to start wearing body cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are in the process of being outfitted with body cameras. The announcement was made Friday by Governor Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz. ODNR sought approval from the Ohio Controlling Board for $3.5 million, which they received through CARES Act funding and COVID-19 relief funding.
WKYC
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
Comments / 0