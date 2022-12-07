ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKYC

Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes

For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYC

Workers at Ohio GM joint venture battery plant vote to join UAW

DETROIT — Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.
WARREN, OH
WKYC

Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season

COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

ODNR officers to start wearing body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are in the process of being outfitted with body cameras. The announcement was made Friday by Governor Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz. ODNR sought approval from the Ohio Controlling Board for $3.5 million, which they received through CARES Act funding and COVID-19 relief funding.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE

